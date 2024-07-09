All 48 Countries of Asia, Sorted by Region

The Middle East includes both countries in Asia and countries in Africa, so while much of Western Asia can be considered part of the Middle East, not all of the Middle East is in Asia.

1. Armenia

Nestled in the Caucasus, Armenia is home to a variety of ancient monasteries. As the first country to adopt Christianity as a state religion — even before Rome did under Constantine — it stands as an outlier in relation to the Islamic majority nations close by.

2. Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan sits at the crossroads of Eastern Europe and Western Asia, neighboring Armenia, Iran and Russia. The capital, Baku, dazzles with its futuristic architecture and the ancient Maiden Tower.

3. Bahrain

This island nation in the Persian Gulf is famous for its luxurious lifestyle and vibrant financial sector. It also hosts the annual Formula One Bahrain Grand Prix, attracting motorsport enthusiasts from around the world.

4. Cyprus

Cyprus, a small island in the Mediterranean, that Mark Antony once granted to Cleopatra as a gift. Its blend of Greek and Turkish cultures adds to its distinctive charm.

5. Georgia

Georgia's Black Sea beaches pair with the towering Caucasus Mountains for a spectacular set of views. Its location right at the borders of Europe and Asia have made it an important crossroads that empires have battled for throughout history.

6. Iraq

Iraq, the cradle of ancient Mesopotamia, holds immense historical significance. Despite the turmoil plaguing the region, the depth of the country’s cultural heritage remains a testament to its storied past. It's also home to the Tigris and Euphrates rivers, which served as the backdrop to the earliest Mesopotamian and Sumerian civilizations.

7. Israel

Israel rests at the heart of the Holy Land. Cities like Jerusalem and Tel Aviv are now hotbeds of modern innovation, flanked as they are by areas sacred to Judaism, Christianity and Islam. Its conflict with Palestine and the surrounding regions has engendered a great deal of controversy.

8. Jordan

Jordan’s ancient monuments, including the famous ruins of Petra, draw history enthusiasts from around the world. The Dead Sea and Wadi Rum desert present a mix of natural beauty and adventure.

9. Kuwait

Kuwait’s oil wealth funds its modern architecture and luxurious lifestyles. These fuel reserves are a major factor in why the country served as the flashpoint of the Persian Gulf War.

10. Lebanon

From the ancient ruins of Baalbek to the lively nightlife of Beirut, Lebanon offers diverse experiences to its citizens and travelers alike.

11. Oman

Oman’s historic forts and beautiful coastlines make it a fascinating destination. The happening souks and vast desert landscapes offer a taste of traditional Arabian life.

12. Palestine

Palestine holds significant religious and historical importance, as it's home to sites like Bethlehem and parts of Jerusalem. Given its contested status as a territory, it's one of only two non-member states of the United Nations (the other is Vatican City).

13. Qatar

Qatar hosted the 2022 FIFA World Cup and is eager to continue growing its standing on the world stage. One of the wealthiest countries in the Middle East, its capital city of Doha hosts the futuristic Museum of Islamic Art.

14. Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia, the birthplace of Islam, draws millions of pilgrims to Mecca each year. The country’s immense deserts and oil wealth significantly influence its global standing. It's also the site of a new project called The Line: a completely enclosed 106-mile self-sufficient city.

15. Syria

Syria, formerly the center point of the Assyrian empire, is now facing major crises. The ancient city of Aleppo stands as a testament to its storied past, although the current civil war has left it devastated.

16. Turkey

Turkey straddles both Europe and Asia — and while it's not officially a member of the European Union, it's a major trade partner and frequent guest when it comes to diplomatic discussions. The Hagia Sophia, a mosque devoted to "Holy Wisdom," is the most notable landmark in its capital of Istanbul.

17. United Arab Emirates

The UAE, known for its luxurious cities like Dubai, showcases futuristic architecture and rich oil wealth in the an otherwise arid desert climate. The country’s cultural heritage remains evident in its traditional markets and historic sites.

18. Yemen

Yemen’s ancient history and stunning architecture are marred by ongoing conflict and humanitarian crises. It's experiencing one of the worst famines in the world due to its current war with Saudi Arabia.