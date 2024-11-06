Former countries that start with "O" include Orange Free State and Oldenburg but these states have since dissolved. There is now one remaining holdout between Asia and Africa: the Sultanate of Oman.
Advertisement
Former countries that start with "O" include Orange Free State and Oldenburg but these states have since dissolved. There is now one remaining holdout between Asia and Africa: the Sultanate of Oman.
Advertisement
The only country to start with the letter "O" is Oman, an ancient place with diverse landscapes and a rich history. Its population of roughly 4.7 million people is sparsely spread across a land area of 120,000 square miles (310,800 square kilometers) of rugged mountains and an otherworldly coastline.
Oman was once a maritime power in the Arabian Sea and has maintained independence longer than any other nation-state in the Arab world. Empires of the past have risen and fallen, but this group of traders, farmers and fishermen has resisted much change to their way of life.
Advertisement
Oman's official language is Arabic, but Portuguese and English are also common due to colonial influences in the region.
Aside from its many fine exports — including fish, dates and spices — much of the country's revenue comes from tourism, thanks to its pristine beaches, excellent cuisine and rich culture of hospitality.
Advertisement
Oman dominates the Southeastern coast of the Arabian Peninsula, dividing the Indian Ocean from the Persian Gulf, so it is located in a key strategic area. Like other countries in the Middle East, Oman is a Republic of Islam that has shared a unifying culture with its neighbors for centuries.
However, tense diplomatic relations between Iran and the United States have put the country in a difficult position if war were to break out.
Advertisement
Other countries in the region include the United Arab Emirates, Yemen, Qatar, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.
There are other countries on Earth where frankincense can grow, but none have earned the recognition for doing it as well and as long as Oman. This country has been the primary producer of aromatic resin for thousands of years, dating back to the early days of the ancient Egyptian empire — roughly 1500 B.C.E.
Advertisement
Please copy/paste the following text to properly cite this HowStuffWorks.com article:
Advertisement