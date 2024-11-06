Countries That Start With 'O'

The only country to start with the letter "O" is Oman, an ancient place with diverse landscapes and a rich history. Its population of roughly 4.7 million people is sparsely spread across a land area of 120,000 square miles (310,800 square kilometers) of rugged mountains and an otherworldly coastline.

" " Even if there were other countries starting with the letter "O," we doubt they'd be as photogenic as Oman. Tuul & Bruno Morandi / Getty Images

Oman was once a maritime power in the Arabian Sea and has maintained independence longer than any other nation-state in the Arab world. Empires of the past have risen and fallen, but this group of traders, farmers and fishermen has resisted much change to their way of life.

Oman's official language is Arabic, but Portuguese and English are also common due to colonial influences in the region.

Aside from its many fine exports — including fish, dates and spices — much of the country's revenue comes from tourism, thanks to its pristine beaches, excellent cuisine and rich culture of hospitality.