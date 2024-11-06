Countries That Start With 'O'

By: Mitch Ryan  |  Nov 6, 2024
Mirani fort and Al Alam Palace of Sultan Qaboos sit within Oman. Tuul & Bruno Morandi / Getty Images

Former countries that start with "O" include Orange Free State and Oldenburg but these states have since dissolved. There is now one remaining holdout between Asia and Africa: the Sultanate of Oman.

Contents
  1. Only One Country Starts With 'O': Oman
  2. Neighboring Countries in the Persian Gulf
  3. Is Oman the Only Country That Produces Frankincense?

Only One Country Starts With 'O': Oman

The only country to start with the letter "O" is Oman, an ancient place with diverse landscapes and a rich history. Its population of roughly 4.7 million people is sparsely spread across a land area of 120,000 square miles (310,800 square kilometers) of rugged mountains and an otherworldly coastline.

Distant view of Oman from land
Even if there were other countries starting with the letter "O," we doubt they'd be as photogenic as Oman.
Tuul & Bruno Morandi / Getty Images

Oman was once a maritime power in the Arabian Sea and has maintained independence longer than any other nation-state in the Arab world. Empires of the past have risen and fallen, but this group of traders, farmers and fishermen has resisted much change to their way of life.

Oman's official language is Arabic, but Portuguese and English are also common due to colonial influences in the region.

Aside from its many fine exports — including fish, dates and spices — much of the country's revenue comes from tourism, thanks to its pristine beaches, excellent cuisine and rich culture of hospitality.

Neighboring Countries in the Persian Gulf

Sunset view of Oman skyline from the water
Oman's placement is just as beautiful as it is strategic. Matteo Colombo / Getty Images

Oman dominates the Southeastern coast of the Arabian Peninsula, dividing the Indian Ocean from the Persian Gulf, so it is located in a key strategic area. Like other countries in the Middle East, Oman is a Republic of Islam that has shared a unifying culture with its neighbors for centuries.

However, tense diplomatic relations between Iran and the United States have put the country in a difficult position if war were to break out.

Other countries in the region include the United Arab Emirates, Yemen, Qatar, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

Is Oman the Only Country That Produces Frankincense?

Spices for sale in an outdoor market
There's no shortage of spices at the old souk in Oman. Matteo Colombo / Getty Images

There are other countries on Earth where frankincense can grow, but none have earned the recognition for doing it as well and as long as Oman. This country has been the primary producer of aromatic resin for thousands of years, dating back to the early days of the ancient Egyptian empire — roughly 1500 B.C.E.

Now That's Enduring

Many modern marvels owe their origins to Arab engineers who were centuries ahead of their time. One such example of human mastery of resources in arid landscapes is found in Oman with the "Aflaj" irrigation systems that move water underground. These ancient channels were established sometime during the Persian Empire around 500 C.E. and are still used today by local farmers.

