The List of Countries That Start With Q Is Extremely Short

" " The African city of Doha is the capital of Qatar. trabantos / Shutterstock

Many people assume there must be several countries that start with Q. After all, the world contains nearly 200 countries. So it seems logical that more than one would begin with that letter. But when you look at country names in English, the list is unexpectedly short.

In fact, only one country name begins with the letter Q. That country is Qatar. It's a small nation on the Arabian Peninsula with an outsized role in global energy and economics.

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Understanding why there is only one example involves language patterns, history and geography. Once you look closely at the letter Q, the answer starts to make sense.