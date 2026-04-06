3 (or 4) Countries That Start With R

Romania is another country that starts with the letter R. It is located in southeastern Europe—part of the broader eastern Europe region in many geographic groupings—and it borders Moldova, Ukraine, Hungary, Serbia, and Bulgaria.

The capital is Bucharest, a major city with more than 1.7 million people according to the 2021 census. Romania's terrain includes the Carpathian Mountains, plains, and the Danube River, which eventually reaches the Black Sea.

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Romania's most famous region is Transylvania, a name closely tied to Dracula stories in popular culture. Bran Castle is one of the country's best-known places to visit because of that connection, though Romania's real history goes far beyond vampire legends.

The country's name comes from the Latin word Romanus, which means a citizen of the Roman Empire. That helps explain why the Romanian language is a Romance language even though Romania sits among many Slavic-speaking neighbors such as Bulgaria, Serbia and Ukraine and other states in eastern Europe.