Countries That Start With 'W' and How They Got Their Names

Ever wondered how many countries start with "W"? Well, spoiler alert: You won't need many fingers to count them.
There are only a few sovereign countries that start with the letter "W" and a few additional territories and states that come close to fitting the bill too. Whether it's a constituent country of the United Kingdom or a disputed territory, there's more to these names than meets the eye.
So, let's start with perhaps the most recognizable "W" country and move our way down to some other places that start with the same letter of the alphabet.
Let's kick off our journey with a country most people have heard of: Wales. Located on the western side of Great Britain, Wales is one of the four constituent countries of the United Kingdom, sharing the island with England, Scotland and Northern Ireland.
But how did it get its name? The word "Wales" comes from the Old English word "Wealh," meaning "foreigners" or "strangers." Ironically, this name was given to the native people of Wales by the Anglo-Saxons after their arrival in Britain.
Wales is famous for its own distinct culture, including the Welsh language, which is still spoken by about 30 percent of the population.
Wales has a robust Celtic heritage that dates back thousands of years, and its rugged landscapes are home to more castles per square mile than anywhere else in Europe.
And let's not forget that Wales is the land of legendary figures like King Arthur and dragons. There aren't any actual dragons roaming the countryside, of course — just one posing on their flag.
2. Western Samoa
Next up is Western Samoa. Located in the South Pacific, this beautiful island nation has a history shaped by colonization and a strong sense of national pride.
People used the name "Western Samoa" from 1914 until 1997 to distinguish it from American Samoa, a nearby territory governed by the United States. Now, you're more likely to hear it referred to as just Samoa.
The name "Samoa" itself is believed to come from "sa," meaning "sacred," and "moa," referring to a Polynesian chief. The Samoan people have a distinct culture that dates back over 3,000 years, with deep-rooted traditions in village life, family structure and the Fa'a Samoa, or "The Samoan Way."
In 1962, Western Samoa became the first Pacific island country to gain independence, leaving behind its colonial history while holding onto its cultural heritage and traditions. Today, people from across the world celebrate Samoa for its natural beauty, friendly people and vibrant Polynesian culture.
3 More Places Starting With 'W'
1. Wallis and Futuna: France's Remote Pacific Outpost
Our journey takes us next to the French overseas collectivity of Wallis and Futuna, a group of volcanic islands in the South Pacific.
Though it may not be a sovereign country, it is an important part of France's global footprint. The name comes from the two main islands in the archipelago: Wallis Island and Futuna Island.
These islands were originally settled by Polynesians over a thousand years ago, but they became a French protectorate in the 19th century. Wallis and Futuna are small and remote, influenced by their Polynesian roots and French governance.
While the islands aren't often in the global spotlight, they are a fascinating example of how colonial history has shaped modern identities.
2. Western Sahara: A Land in Limbo
Moving south to North Africa, we find Western Sahara, a disputed territory with a complicated past. Officially, it's known as the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic, but not all countries recognize it as a sovereign state.
The name "Western Sahara" is fairly straightforward, describing its geographical location on the western edge of the Sahara Desert. But this disputed territory located between Morocco and Mauritania has been at the center of a long-standing conflict.
The area has a rich history dating back to ancient times, and its modern political situation became even more complex following Spain's decolonization of the region in 1975.
Today, Morocco claims Western Sahara, but the Indigenous Sahrawi people, represented by the Polisario Front, seek independence. Despite this ongoing dispute, Western Sahara has its own government-in-exile and maintains control over certain parts of the region.
It's a place where history, politics and culture collide in a fascinating but contentious way.
3. Western Ukraine: A Region with a Complicated History
While not a country, Western Ukraine is a region worth mentioning. Its culture and history are deeply influenced by its geographical position at the crossroads of Europe and Asia.
Throughout history, Western Ukraine has been part of various empires, including the Polish-Lithuanian Commonwealth, the Austro-Hungarian Empire and the Soviet Union.
It's a place where history runs deep; today, Western Ukraine is an integral part of modern Ukraine, with cities like Lviv standing as cultural hubs for the country.
