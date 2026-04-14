Are There Countries That Start With Y? Just 1

Yemen is the only country in the world whose name begins with the letter Y in the English language. Officially known as the Republic of Yemen, the state sits on the southwestern corner of the Arabian Peninsula in the Middle East.

The country borders Saudi Arabia to the north and Oman to the east, while its southern coastline faces the Arabian Sea and the Gulf of Aden. Yemen's capital city is Sana'a, although the ongoing conflict has complicated political control in the country.

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With a population of tens of millions of people, Yemen has a long and rich history. Archaeological evidence shows that humans have lived in the region since at least the Paleolithic period. Ancient Yemen once consisted of powerful trading city‑states that controlled valuable trade routes across Arabia.

The production and sale of frankincense and myrrh helped make these early kingdoms wealthy and influential. Because of this trade network, Yemen became an important center linking Africa, the Middle East and South Asia.