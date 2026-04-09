How Big Is Iran? Bigger Than Texas, California, and Montana Combined

" " Iran is roughly half the size of India in terms of landmass. Johari S / Shutterstock

Many people asking "how big is Iran" are surprised by just how large the country really is. Iran covers about 636,000 square miles (1.65 million square km), making it the 18th-largest country in the world and the second-largest country in the Middle East (after Saudi Arabia).

Located in western Asia, Iran sits at a strategic crossroads connecting the Middle East, Central Asia, and South Asia. Its size, geography, and population have played a major role in shaping the country's history and influence in the region.

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Understanding Iran's size helps explain why the nation has long been a major political and cultural center stretching back to the days of ancient Persia.