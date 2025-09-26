10 Least Known Countries: Nauru, Tuvalu, Comoros, and More

By: Lena Thaywick  |  Sep 26, 2025
Marshall Islands
We wouldn't blame you for being previously unaware of a tiny country with little to no infrastructure in the middle of the Pacific Ocean. chase harper / Shutterstock

Most people can rattle off the names of big tourist hotspots. But ask them about the least known countries, and you’ll probably get a blank stare. (And rightfully so: That's a pretty weird question to ask.)

These places exist well outside the global spotlight, despite offering their own slice of natural beauty, cultural depth, or political intrigue.

Advertisement

Some are remote island nations; others are overlooked due to geography, size or history. But all of them remind us that there’s still plenty of the world left to learn about.

Contents
  1. Tuvalu
  2. Nauru
  3. South Sudan
  4. The Marshall Islands
  5. Guinea-Bissau
  6. The Federated States of Micronesia
  7. Comoros
  8. Sao Tome and Principe
  9. Solomon Islands
  10. Kiribati

1. Tuvalu

Tuvalu
Tuvalu. Romaine W / Shutterstock

Floating in the South Pacific between Australia and Hawaii, Tuvalu is one of the least visited countries in the world. Just over 10,000 people live here, and even fewer tourists visit each year.

With limited tourism infrastructure, Tuvalu offers pristine beaches and coral reefs without the crowds—a dream for those tired of the world's most popular tourist destinations.

Advertisement

2. Nauru

Nauru
Nauru. Robert Szymanski / Shutterstock

Nauru has no official capital and barely any tourists. It's one of the smallest countries by land area, as well as one of the least populous.

Located in the Pacific Ocean, it was once rich from phosphate mining but now struggles with economic challenges. Still, its cliffs, coastlines, and history make it a standout among lesser known countries.

Advertisement

3. South Sudan

South Sudan
South Sudan. Svetlanko / Shutterstock

One of the newest countries in the world, South Sudan gained independence in 2011. Since then, civil war and political instability have made it one of the most difficult countries to visit.

That said, its diverse cultures and untapped natural beauty offer a glimpse into a world few tourists ever see.

Advertisement

4. The Marshall Islands

Marshall Islands
Marshall Islands. Romaine W / Shutterstock

Scattered across the central Pacific, the Marshall Islands consist of 29 atolls and over 1,000 islets. This small island nation played a major role during World War II and later became a site for nuclear testing.

Today, it offers visitors incredible history, stunning beaches and the chance to see humpback whales—all while battling rising sea levels.

Advertisement

5. Guinea-Bissau

Guinea-Bissau
Guinea-Bissau. rui vale sousa / Shutterstock

Located on the West African coast, Guinea-Bissau is rich in biodiversity and Afro-Portuguese culture. Despite this, it remains one of the world's least visited countries due to limited infrastructure and past political instability.

If you can get there, the Bijagós Islands offer some of the most pristine and remote beaches in Africa.

Advertisement

6. The Federated States of Micronesia

Another small island nation in the Pacific Ocean, Micronesia spans more than 600 islands spread over 1 million square miles (2.6 million square km) of ocean. The diving is world-class, the coral reefs are thriving, and yet the country sees only a trickle of tourists each year.

Advertisement

7. Comoros

Nestled between Madagascar and Mozambique, Comoros is a volcanic island chain with French, Arab and Swahili influences. Its clear waters and lack of tourists make it ideal for island hopping.

Despite all it offers, Comoros remains off the radar for most people planning a tropical getaway.

Advertisement

8. Sao Tome and Principe

Sao Tome and Principe
Panoramic drone shot overlooking the Roça Agua Izé town, in Sao Tome and Principe. Xinovap / Shutterstock

This duo of islands off Africa's west coast was once a major cocoa producer. Today, São Tomé and Príncipe features lush rainforests, volcanic peaks and inviting beaches.

The population is under 250,000, and the tourism scene is minimal—a rarity in such a photogenic location.

Advertisement

9. Solomon Islands

Located northeast of Australia, the Solomon Islands are rich in World War II history and natural beauty. They remain one of the least visited countries due to their remote location and limited infrastructure. But for those who make the trek, the diving, hiking and local culture are unforgettable.

Advertisement

10. Kiribati

Kiribati
Kiribati. Romaine W / Shutterstock

Spread across all four hemispheres, Kiribati is the only nation to do so. Sea level rise threatens its very existence, making it one of the most difficult countries to visit sustainably.

Still, the local people, traditional culture and untouched reefs make it worth the effort.

We created this article in conjunction with AI technology, then made sure it was fact-checked and edited by a HowStuffWorks editor.

Citation

Advertisement

Loading...