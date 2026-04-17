The Longest Country Name by Letter Count Is Often Shortened to 2 Characters

" " A lot of official country names are much longer than you think. jointstar / Shutterstock

Identifying the longest country name might sound like a simple trivia challenge, but it actually reveals a lot about history, politics, and identity.

The longest official names of countries often include details about their government, geography, or past unions. These formal names are rarely used in everyday speech, but they carry meaning about how a country defines itself.

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So what is the longest country name in the world? The answer is the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, with a total letter count of 45. This official name reflects a long and complex history of unions across the island of Great Britain and parts of Ireland.