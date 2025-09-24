The Longest Place Name in the World Won't Fit in This Headline

" " The airport code may be a simple BKK, but the ceremonial name of this Thai capital is a much longer mouthful. anek.soowannaphoom / Shutterstock

Bangkok holds the Guinness World Record for the longest place name in the world. To be more specific, the title goes to Bangkok’s ceremonial name, not its everyday moniker.

It clocks in at a whopping 168 letters in English transliteration: Krungthepmahanakhon Amonrattanakosin Mahintharayutthaya Mahadilokphop Noppharatratchathaniburirom Udomratchaniwetmahasathan Amonphimanawatansathit Sakkathattiyawitsanukamprasit.

Advertisement

Translated, it reads like a poem: "City of angels, great city of immortals, magnificent city of the nine precious gems, seat of the king, city of royal palaces..." You get the idea. It’s a proud mouthful that doubles as a cultural résumé.