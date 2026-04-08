What Countries Are in the Middle East?

By: Lena Thaywick  |  Apr 8, 2026
The Middle East lies between Eastern Europe, Central Asia, and Africa, where you'll find populous countries that serve as home to several Muslim countries and much of the Arabic-speaking world. Olena Ilchenko / Shutterstock

If you are wondering what countries are in the Middle East, the answer depends how we define the region. The Middle East is not a continent but a geopolitical region that mostly lies in western Asia, with connections to North Africa and sometimes South Asia.

The term "Middle East" came into widespread use in the early 20th century, gradually replacing the older term "Near East." Today the Middle East region generally includes countries stretching from the eastern Mediterranean Sea to the Persian Gulf and the Arabian Peninsula.

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This region sits at the crossroads of Europe, Asia, and Africa and has played a central role in world history. It is often called the "Cradle of Civilization" because early societies in Mesopotamia and Egypt developed agriculture, writing systems, and major religious traditions here.

Contents
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Israel
  5. Jordan
  6. Lebanon
  7. Syria
  8. Turkey
  9. United Arab Emirates
  10. Oman
  11. Yemen
  12. Kuwait
  13. Other Countries Sometimes Included

1. Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia is the largest country on the Arabian Peninsula and one of the most influential states in the Middle East region. The country sits between the Persian Gulf and the Red Sea.

Saudi Arabia holds vast reserves of oil and natural gas that have shaped global energy markets since the 20th century. Much of the country has a hot arid climate dominated by desert landscapes, including parts of the Arabian Desert.

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Islam plays a central role in Saudi society, and the country is home to the holy cities of Mecca and Medina tied to the life of the Prophet Muhammad.

2. Iran

Iran is a major Middle Eastern nation located in western Asia between the Persian Gulf and the Caspian Sea. Historically known as Persia, Iran has one of the oldest civilizations in the world.

The country has a large population and vast oil reserves that give it strategic importance in global politics. Iran's culture reflects centuries of Persian history as well as Islamic traditions.

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3. Iraq

Iraq lies between Iran and Syria and sits along the historic valleys of the Tigris and Euphrates rivers. These rivers helped create Mesopotamia, one of the earliest centers of human civilization.

Modern Iraq has a diverse, global population and has played an important role in the history of the Middle Eastern region and the broader Islamic world.

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4. Israel

Israel is a small but historically significant country located along the eastern Mediterranean Sea. It has a unique religious and cultural role as a center of Judaism and an important place in Christianity and Islam.

The country's political and historical importance has made it a major focus of global diplomacy and regional conflict in recent decades.

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5. Jordan

Jordan sits east of Israel and north of Saudi Arabia in the western Middle East. The country has historically served as a crossroads between the Arabian Peninsula and the Levant.

Despite limited natural resources, Jordan has remained relatively stable compared with many neighboring countries.

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6. Lebanon

Lebanon lies along the Mediterranean coast between Israel and Syria. It is known for its cultural diversity and religious mix, including Muslims and Christians.

The country's coastal climate is more temperate than much of the Middle East, with wet winters and dry summers typical of Mediterranean regions.

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7. Syria

Syria sits in the Levant region of the Middle East between Turkey, Iraq, Jordan and Lebanon. Historically the area was part of several empires including the Roman, Byzantine, and Ottoman Empires.

The country has experienced major political changes and conflict in recent years, reflecting broader tensions across the Middle Eastern region.

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8. Turkey

Turkey is a transcontinental country bridging Europe and Asia. Much of its territory lies in Asia Minor, while a smaller portion extends into southeastern Europe.

Because of its location between Europe and western Asia, Turkey has historically connected trade routes between continents. Turkish, a Turkic language, is the official language of the country.

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9. United Arab Emirates

The United Arab Emirates is a federation of seven emirates located along the Persian Gulf. Cities such as Dubai and Abu Dhabi have become major global centers for trade, tourism and finance.

Like many Gulf countries, the UAE developed rapidly after the discovery of oil reserves in the 20th century.

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10. Oman

Oman lies on the southeastern corner of the Arabian Peninsula along the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea. Its coastal position historically made it an important maritime trading power.

The country maintains strong cultural traditions while also participating in the modern global economy.

11. Yemen

Yemen is located at the southern tip of the Arabian Peninsula where the Red Sea meets the Gulf of Aden and the Indian Ocean. It has a long history tied to ancient trade routes connecting Africa, Asia and the Mediterranean.

Much of Yemen shares the arid climate common across the Middle East, although mountainous areas support agriculture.

12. Kuwait

Kuwait is a small but wealthy country located on the northern edge of the Persian Gulf between Iraq and Saudi Arabia. Oil production has played a major role in its economic development.

The country is considered part of the Gulf states that dominate energy production in the Middle East.

Other Countries Sometimes Included

When considering what countries are in the Middle east, additional countries may also be considered. Egypt is sometimes included because of its ties to the Arab world and its location linking North Africa and the Middle East.

Countries such as Cyprus, Afghanistan, and Pakistan may appear in broader regional definitions because of their historical, cultural or geopolitical connections.

We created this article in conjunction with AI technology, then made sure it was fact-checked and edited by a HowStuffWorks editor.

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