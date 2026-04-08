" " The Middle East lies between Eastern Europe, Central Asia, and Africa, where you'll find populous countries that serve as home to several Muslim countries and much of the Arabic-speaking world. Olena Ilchenko / Shutterstock

If you are wondering what countries are in the Middle East, the answer depends how we define the region. The Middle East is not a continent but a geopolitical region that mostly lies in western Asia, with connections to North Africa and sometimes South Asia.

The term "Middle East" came into widespread use in the early 20th century, gradually replacing the older term "Near East." Today the Middle East region generally includes countries stretching from the eastern Mediterranean Sea to the Persian Gulf and the Arabian Peninsula.

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This region sits at the crossroads of Europe, Asia, and Africa and has played a central role in world history. It is often called the "Cradle of Civilization" because early societies in Mesopotamia and Egypt developed agriculture, writing systems, and major religious traditions here.