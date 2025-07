" " Croatia is about 20 years older than the youngest country on this list. Ian.CuiYi / Getty Images

Over the last few decades, the world has seen a wave of new nations emerging from civil war, political reform, and the breakup of larger unions.

But what is the youngest country in the world? The answer depends on how you define a sovereign nation: by de jure independence, recognized statehood, or an independence referendum.

Here are some of the countries most recently officially recognized by the United Nations or holding effective "sovereign state" status.