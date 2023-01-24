Who Invented Chess?

Let's go back to the beginning of chess history: Board games have been played in India for thousands of years. Near the turn of the first millennium, a popular dice game emerged in which multiple players raced their pieces around an 8 x 8 grid called an ashtapada board.

Around the same time, a series of nomadic armies invaded Indian kingdoms. There was pressure on Indian rulers to teach the art and strategy of war to noblemen in their courts. And that's how the first versions of chess emerged, as a form of battlefield training. According to one Indian legend, the game was invented by Grand Vizier Sissa Ben Dahir as a gift to his king.

Using the same 8 x 8 ashtapada board, Indians created a new game where each piece represented a division of the army: foot soldiers, horses for cavalry, and elephants for breaking through enemy ranks. To win the game, you had to capture the enemy's king, who was flanked by a military adviser called a vizier (no queen for now).

They called the game chaturanga, Sanskrit for "having four limbs or parts," and chaturanga was originally played with four people each protecting a quadrant of the board. Its similarities to chess — the 8 x 8 board, a row of foot soldiers protecting the major pieces, the king as the ultimate prize — convinced chess historian H.J.R. Murray that modern chess is "a direct descendent" of chaturanga, played in India since at least the sixth century C.E.