Who Is America's Greatest Ally? Asking for a Friend...

" " Not a whole lot of European countries see the U.S. as a strong ally these days. The only country the U.S. seems to be playing nice with in 2026 is—wait, we don't actually know who this administration is playing nice with at this point. Ljupco Smokovski / Shutterstock

As global politics become increasingly gnarly, many want to know: Who is America's greatest ally? Many Americans look at national security, history, military cooperation, and economic ties to decide which country stands closest to the United States.

The answer is not always simple because several nations play different but equally important roles.

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Allies help the USA project military power, maintain trade routes, and respond to global threats. From Europe to the Indo Pacific and Latin America, these partnerships form a network that shapes how America interacts with the world.