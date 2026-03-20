Who Is America's Greatest Ally? Asking for a Friend...

As global politics become increasingly gnarly, many want to know: Who is America's greatest ally? Many Americans look at national security, history, military cooperation, and economic ties to decide which country stands closest to the United States.
The answer is not always simple because several nations play different but equally important roles.
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Allies help the USA project military power, maintain trade routes, and respond to global threats. From Europe to the Indo Pacific and Latin America, these partnerships form a network that shapes how America interacts with the world.