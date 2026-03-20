Who Is America's Greatest Ally? Asking for a Friend...

By: Wren Corvayne  |  Mar 20, 2026
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Not a whole lot of European countries see the U.S. as a strong ally these days. The only country the U.S. seems to be playing nice with in 2026 is—wait, we don't actually know who this administration is playing nice with at this point. Ljupco Smokovski / Shutterstock

As global politics become increasingly gnarly, many want to know: Who is America's greatest ally? Many Americans look at national security, history, military cooperation, and economic ties to decide which country stands closest to the United States.

The answer is not always simple because several nations play different but equally important roles.

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Allies help the USA project military power, maintain trade routes, and respond to global threats. From Europe to the Indo Pacific and Latin America, these partnerships form a network that shapes how America interacts with the world.

Contents
  1. The United Kingdom: America's Closest Ally?
  2. Japan: The Most Important Ally in the Indo Pacific
  3. Canada: America's Nearest (Former) Ally
  4. Australia and Other Key Allies
  5. How Public Opinion Shapes Views of Allies

The United Kingdom: America's Closest Ally?

Many analysts point to the United Kingdom as America's closest ally. Britain and the USA have shared nuclear weapons technology since World War II and cooperate deeply through intelligence networks.

The two nations work closely in the Five Eyes intelligence alliance, the most significant intelligence sharing network in the world. Their military forces have also fought together in major conflicts including Iraq and Afghanistan.

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Because of this long history of cooperation in defense, intelligence and war, the UK is often considered the most trusted partner Washington has.

Japan: The Most Important Ally in the Indo Pacific

Japan has become America's most important ally in the Indo Pacific region. The country hosts more American troops than any other foreign nation, with about 54,000 stationed there.

Japan has increased its defense spending for nine consecutive years and is expanding missile defense and naval activity to respond to the growing threat from China. The United States and Japan even co-developed the SM 3 Block 2A interceptor missile.

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Japan also plays a major role in regional security partnerships. It works with the United States, Australia, and India in the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, which focuses on maintaining stability in the Indo Pacific.

Canada: America's Nearest (Former) Ally

Canada was previously considered America's nearest ally geographically as the two countries share a border that stretches 5,525 miles (8,892 km), but friendly dispositions have soured with a mix of aggressive U.S. tariffs and careless presidential jabs at Canada's sovereignty.

Canada and the United States have historically cooperated through the North American Aerospace Defense Command, which monitors North American airspace and provides early warning against threats.

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Australia and Other Key Allies

Australia is often described as one of America's freest allies. Australian forces have fought alongside U.S. troops in numerous conflicts and cooperate closely on defense and intelligence.

Israel is another important ally in the Middle East and has worked with Washington on regional security since the 1960s. Across Europe, NATO countries such as Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Poland contribute to collective defense that deters threats from Russia.

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These alliances allow the U.S. military to operate from bases, ports, and airspace across many regions including Africa, Europe, and the Middle East.

How Public Opinion Shapes Views of Allies

Surveys show that public opinion about allies can vary across countries and political parties. In some nations, people on the political right are more likely to see the United States as their most important ally compared to those on the left.

Australia provides a clear example. Roughly 59 percent of respondents on the right name the USA as their most important ally, compared with about 25 percent among those on the left.

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Views can also differ by age, race, and ethnic background. These social factors shape how adults in different countries think about alliances and the role of America in the world.

We created this article in conjunction with AI technology, then made sure it was fact-checked and edited by a HowStuffWorks editor.

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