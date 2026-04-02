" " Iran depends on a mix of regional governments, foreign countries, and the Axis of Resistance to protect itself in a broader regional war. Yusuf Ucuz / Shutterstock

Anyone watching headlines in 2026 is wondering, who is the U.S. allies with? Who is Iran allies with? Many are trying to understand how the Islamic Republic builds partnerships and influence across the Middle East and the wider world.

The Iranian government maintains diplomatic relations with major countries such as Russia and China while also supporting armed groups and political allies across several countries in the region.

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These relationships help the Iranian regime protect its security interests, respond to pressure from Washington, and project power beyond Iranian territory. At the same time, tensions with Israel, the United States, and other nations mean Iran's alliances are constantly shifting.

To understand Iran's allies, it helps to look at three layers: global state partners, regional governments, and the network of armed groups often described as the Axis of Resistance.