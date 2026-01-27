Why Did Babylon Fall? Lessons in History and Religion

Babylon’s fall reflects a familiar pattern in world history: how internal division, arrogance, and mismanagement can leave even the greatest conquered cities vulnerable to outside threats.
From the Assyrian empire to the Persian Empire, shifting power defined the known world.
For scientists, historians, and theologians alike, Babylon offers insight into how animal groups like humans form communities, rise, and fall. The empire’s story is a powerful symbol that continues to resonate across time.
So, why did Babylon fall? Because even the most mighty city cannot stand when it loses the support of its own people and faces the determination of a new, rising power.
