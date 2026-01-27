Why Did Babylon Fall? Lessons in History and Religion

The Babylonian Empire, particularly during the reign of King Nebuchadnezzar II, was a force that dominated much of Mesopotamia. As the successor to the Assyrian Empire, it conquered lands far and wide, including Jerusalem, leading to the Babylonian exile of the Jewish population.

The first Babylonian Empire laid the foundations, but it was the Neo-Babylonian Empire that rose to global prominence.

Advertisement

Babylon’s wealth, culture and religious devotion to gods like Marduk and the moon god Sin made it a symbol of grandeur.

But under the surface, cracks were forming.