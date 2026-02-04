Why Did the Ottoman Empire Fall During the Industrial Revolution?

" " Before there was TÃ¼rkiye or Turkey, there was the Ottoman Empire. pamela ranya / Shutterstock

Why did the Ottoman Empire fall? There's no single answer. It was a slow-motion collapse fueled by internal dysfunction, foreign intervention and the brutal modernity of war.

Think of it like a centuries-old machine running on steam while the world shifted to electricity.

The Ottoman Empire once stretched from the gates of Vienna to the Persian Gulf. By the mid-19th century, Tsar Nicholas I of Russia famously dubbed the Ottoman Empire the "sick man of Europe" amid its faltering economy, territorial losses, and volatile politics.