The Story of the Cecil, One of the Creepiest Hotels in the World

Elisa Lam, a 21-year-old student from Vancouver, was reported missing at the beginning of February 2013. She had been staying at the hotel in a section offering hostel-like accommodations to foreign tourists. (The hotel also had another part with private rooms for regular guests and a third section with low-cost "single room occupancy" and shared bathrooms, for long-term residents.)

" " The exterior of the Cecil Hotel is seen in Los Angeles on Feb. 20, 2013, around the time the body of Elisa Lam was found in a water tank on its roof. ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

By the middle of the month, building occupants had reported instances of low water pressure, as well as discolored and malodorous water dripping from the taps. Maintenance workers opened the hotel's water cistern and found Lam's body inside.

Advertisement

Surveillance video from the elevator, which is still online, seems to portray a young woman in distress. Lam enters the elevator, pressing multiple buttons, peering in and out of the elevator as if she's being pursued, and wildly gesticulates as if she's having an animated conversation with someone.

Could she have ingested too many recreational drugs? Was she being harassed or stalked by a murderer? Or was she having a psychotic breakdown?

To this day, no one knows exactly how Lam's naked body wound up in the water tank. The door to the roof was locked. And no one can explain how the cistern's heavy lid was closed behind her.

"To me, the fact the Lam's phone was never found — or at least the police have never released that it was found — is the most enticing aspect of the case," said Meares. "Think of what that phone could tell us!"

Officially, Lam's case is called an accidental drowning, and her bipolar disorder is sometimes cited as a potential cause of her strange behavior. Experts interviewed for the Netflix series hypothesized, based on a toxicology report, that she'd been taking too little of her medication for her bipolar disorder, experienced a psychotic episode and climbed into the water tank for protection.

With all of the strange and awful incidents that happened there, it's easy to wonder: Is the Cecil Hotel some sort of a magnet for evil that draws out the worst in human nature? Or is it simply that in an area so permeated with suffering and depravity, it was bound to be the scene of countless acts of violence and despair?

The Cecil is known – unsurprisingly — for hauntings and paranormal activity. Ghost hunters have scoured its halls for clues to supernatural events. And its creepy past inspired the fifth season of American Horror Story.

The Cecil closed in 2017 and reopened in December 2021 as a "supportive housing project" open to any Los Angeleno with a government housing voucher. But the Los Angeles Times reported in December 2022 that two-thirds of it was still unoccupied. "Even with solid funding and the best of intentions, the Cecil project has struggled to overcome a system beset with a slow-moving bureaucracy and multiple failure points, and to offer a housing stock that serves a population with myriad needs," the paper said.

Now That's Interesting In 1987, rock band U2 wanted to make a raucous live music video for their hit song, "Where The Streets Have No Name." The band skirted authorities and filmed in downtown L.A. amidst rowdy fans and Skid Row residents. You can see the Cecil Hotel in the background as they perform.

Advertisement

Originally Published: Feb 1, 2021