Culture
1960s to Modern Era in America

The 1960s was a period in American history that was marked with conflict and social revolution. Here you can find information about major events that took place in the 1960s and events in the modern era.

Why Is New York City Called the 'Big Apple'?

Why not the Big Kumquat or the Big Banana? New York's fruity moniker actually had its beginnings in the sports pages and jazz clubs of the 1920s.

By Kristen Hall-Geisler Feb 3, 2020
Why Is Missouri Called the Show-me State?

Lots of U.S. states have nicknames, but Missouri's flinty moniker arguably is one of the best.

By Michelle Konstantinovsky Dec 26, 2019
POW/MIA Bracelets Helped U.S. Remember Missing Soldiers

Back in the early 1970s, two college coeds had the idea to create bracelets for sale to the public as a means of keeping imprisoned U.S. soldiers alive in the hearts and minds of the public. This is the story.

By Michelle Konstantinovsky Nov 21, 2019
What's in a Nickname? The State Nickname Quiz

It's hard to sum up something as big as a state in just a few words, but that doesn't stop them from trying! What does it mean to be from the 'Show-Me' state or to be a Sooner? Find out how vast your state nickname knowledge is with our quiz!

By Alia Hoyt
Things Are Indeed Bigger in Texas

The saying is really true. Texas is big. And so is everything in it.

By Kristen Hall-Geisler Jan 28, 2019
Frederick Douglass' North Star Newspaper Relaunched

Frederick Douglass' pivotal 19th century abolitionist newspaper has been relaunched for a 21st century audience.

By Carrie Tatro Jan 18, 2019
The 'Green Book' Was a Lifeline for Black Travelers

Before the 1964 Civil Rights Act and even after it, the tradition of the "great American road trip" was very different for families of color.

By Dave Roos Dec 21, 2018
How the U.S.-Mexico Border Became a Political Flashpoint

The roughly 2,000-mile boundary between the countries has been around only since the mid-1800s. But today it's a political line in the sand — literally and figuratively.

By John Donovan Jun 26, 2018
Why Americans Celebrate Black History Month in February

Does February have special historical significance in African-American history?

By Carrie Tatro Feb 20, 2018
Why the 21st Century Actually Might Have Started in 2007

Was our current era defined by the introduction of the iPhone, the hashtag, and a professional wrestling appearance by a future U.S. president?

By Patrick J. Kiger Sep 28, 2017
The U.S. Air Force Dropped an Atomic Bomb on South Carolina in 1958

Has a nuclear bomb ever been dropped on the United States? Well, it happened back in the 1950s. But... it was an accident.

By Laurie L. Dove Jun 21, 2017
How Secret Subs Nearly Caused a Nuclear War During the Cuban Missile Crisis

The tension between the U.S. and USSR was palpable — and nearly devastating, thanks to some nuclear-tipped torpedoes and itchy trigger fingers.

By Kate Kershner Apr 18, 2017
Treasure Hunter Jailed Until He Reveals Location of 3 Tons of Shipwreck Gold

Treasure hunter Tommy Thompson claims he can't remember where he put 3 tons of gold from the shipwreck of the S.S. Central America. The courts don't believe him.

By Jesslyn Shields Dec 21, 2016
American Indian Sports Logos Do Real Damage, New Study Finds

Ethnic brand identities and mascots affect people with different political leanings in surprising ways, at times increasing associations with Native American stereotypes.

By Christopher Hassiotis Apr 15, 2016
Ridiculous History: The Curse of the Colonel

In 1985, the Hanshin Tigers won the Japanese World Series. In the ensuing celebration, though, a statue of Colonel Sanders was drowned, and the team hasn't won since.

By Bryan Young Mar 21, 2016
Modern Decline of Railroads

By the 1960s the lonesome whistle of the steam railroads was a thing of the past. The decline of railroads came about during the 1960s and 1970s as the automobile dominated transportation.

By the Editors of Publications International, Ltd.
Railroads of the 1990s

Railroads of the 1990s explains the history of American railroads through the 1990s. Technological advancements have shaped the railroads of this decade. Learn about the history of railroads of the 1990s.

By the Editors of Publications International, Ltd.
Famous Locomotives

Famous locomotives, such as the John Bull locomotive, have helped shape the history of American railroads. These trains are well-known to many railroad historians. Learn more about some famous locomotives.

By the Editors of Publications International, Ltd.
Shortline Railroads

Shortline railroads were slowly abandoned as truck shipping became more accepted. Fortunately, smaller railroads are causing shortlines to become popular once again. Learn more about the history of shortline railroads.

By the Editors of Publications International, Ltd.
Railroad Super-engines

Railroad super-engines were produced in the mid-1990s with the same size but more power than standard locomotives. They were produced by General Motors and General Electric, the two largest engine manufacturers. Learn about railroad super-engines.

By the Editors of Publications International, Ltd.
Railroad Technology

Railroad technology has greatly changed the way in which railroads conduct business. Computers have automated much of what used to be done by the work of several people. Learn about some of the developments in railroad technology.

By the Editors of Publications International, Ltd.
Railroad Test

When you hop on a train, you assume that the wrecks and accidents of the old railroads are a thing of the past. How do engineers determine if a railroad is safe?

By the Editors of Publications International, Ltd.
The Union Pacific Railroad

The Union Pacific railroad almost joined with the Southern Pacific lines in 1909. Unfortunately, the man behind this deal never saw his dream realized. Learn about the Union Pacific railroad in this section.

By the Editors of Publications International, Ltd.
The Reagan Administration

On the day Ronald Reagan was inaugurated as President, January 20, 1981. the Iranian government released the American hostages, the culmination of months of negotiations.

American History / Modern Era
Black Power Movement

Black Power Movement, in United States history, an effort among black Americans to gain control of the institutions that affect their daily lives by acquiring independent economic, social, and political power.

American History / Modern Era

