Stardust and Scandal: The Hollywood Sign Turns 100

But while it now has iconic status that's helped it last a century, the Hollywood sign had much more humble beginnings. When it was first erected in 1923, it was essentially a billboard: It was an advertisement for the Hollywoodland neighborhood (and it had those four extra letters at the end, too!). It was also covered in lightbulbs — roughly 4,000 of them — that blinked all night. It cost $21,000 to build, and was designed to last 18 months.

Instead, it stood for decades. "There was a guy whose job it was to screw in the lightbulbs when they went out," says Schreiner. "He lived in a shack below the sign." By the late 1940s, the sign had fallen into disrepair, and the Hollywoodland real estate development had folded. Some said the sign should be bulldozed, but the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce stepped in and had it rebuilt — this time, without the "land."

A sign advertises the opening of the Hollywoodland housing development in the hills on Mulholland Drive overlooking Los Angeles in Hollywood, California, circa 1924. The white building below the sign is the Kanst Art Gallery, which opened April 1, 1924. Underwood Archives/Getty Images

In the 1970s, the sign needed help again. "It was an eyesore," says Schreiner. Hugh Hefner, the founder of Playboy Magazine, stepped in to raise money. He threw a 1978 gala at his famous mansion, and auctioned each letter of the sign to a different celebrity or corporate sponsor, including actors and musicians like Gene Autry and Andy Williams, rock star Alice Cooper and Warner Bros. Records. The price tag of just over $27,000 a letter was enough to fund a total restoration.

The old sign was torn down, and three months later a new one went up. Unlike the wood and sheet metal construction of the original, the new version was made of steel, mounted to steel columns and sunk into a sturdy concrete foundation.

Since the new sign was unveiled, it's been repeatedly power washed and repainted, to keep it in good condition. The iconic view of the sign was threatened once more, in 2010. For years, everyone had assumed the land the sign was on was a part of Griffith Park, the huge public park that also houses the Los Angeles Zoo, the Griffith Observatory and the Autry Museum of the American West. When a developer put a big parcel just to the left of the sign's "H" on the market, the city scrambled to pull together money to buy it.