A Nation of One (and More)

" " Welcome to the Republic of Molossia. Daniel L. Locke / Shutterstock

The Grand Republic of Molossia was established in its current form in 1999 (XXII), though its whimsical roots trace back much further.

Baugh, quite the character in a khaki uniform and sash, serves as both President and Prime Minister, running the nation with equal parts parody and genuine pride.

He has proclaimed Molossia as an independent territory — a place with its own laws, customs and holidays — even if the treaty that would recognize its sovereignty remains unsigned.