Tuskegee Syphilis Study: Failing to Treat Black Men for 40 Years

The Tuskegee syphilis study began in 1932 as a collaboration between the Public Health Service and the Tuskegee Institute. The goal of the study was to observe the progression of untreated syphilis in 600 Black men, 399 of whom had syphilis and 201 who served as a control group.

Researchers justified their work by claiming they were contributing to the understanding of venereal disease and its impact on health and disease control.

Lies and Placebos

Recruited under the pretense of receiving free medical care for "bad blood," participants did not learn of their syphilis diagnosis, nor were they provided with penicillin when it became the standard treatment in the 1940s.

Instead, researchers subjected the men to periodic medical examinations and often gave them placebos. The study continued until 1972 when a whistleblower exposed its unethical practices, leading to public outrage and its eventual termination. An ad hoc advisory panel called for the end of the study after the backlash.