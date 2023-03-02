How the CPR Doll Developed From a Famous Parisian Death Mask

" " A Resusci Anne mannequin lies in a storage case. aorta/Wikipedia/CC BY 2.0

Bjørn Lind was one of only 13 practicing anesthesiologists in Norway when he attended a 1958 medical conference and heard a presentation by Peter Safar on mouth-to-mouth ventilation. Home to a vibrant maritime culture, Norwegians had long searched for the best way to revive a drowning victim, and CPR looked promising.

Back at his hospital in the small Norwegian city of Stavanger, Lind and his colleagues ran into the same challenge as Safar and Elam, finding willing volunteers on which to practice and teach CPR. Lind once recruited his own wife (sedated, thankfully) for a CPR demonstration.

In the 1950s, one of the biggest toymakers in Europe was a Norwegian company called Laerdal, founded in Stavanger, the same small city where Bjørn Lind practiced anesthesia. Laerdal's best-selling toys were the Tomte line of soft-plastic cars and trucks, and a baby doll named Anne.

Laerdal was a pioneer in soft plastics and the company soon drew attention for more than toys. First, the Norwegian Civil Defense asked Laerdal to create realistic-looking plastic models of wounds for training military medics. The result was the Practoplast kit of 33 adhesive wounds complete with pumps for squirting out fake blood.

Then Asmund Laerdal, the company's founder, heard through the Red Cross about the work being done by Lind and the Americans with CPR. Just a few years earlier, Asmund had resuscitated his young son after he nearly drowned. Laerdal saw an opportunity to help. He called Lind and offered to make a life-size, adult Anne doll on which CPR trainees could safely practice their life-saving new technique.

"This [call] decided the track of my career," said Lind, according to a paper published in JAMA in 2005.

Together, Lind and Laerdal designed the world's first CPR training mannequin, which they named Resusci Anne. In 1960, they brought their prototype to the U.S. to show it to Safar and another CPR pioneer Archer Gordon. It was Safar's idea to put a metal spring in the mannequin's chest to practice chest compressions.

McKernon at the Liverpool University Dental Hospital finds it remarkable that these CPR pioneers from different countries connected with a Norwegian toymaker to invent the CPR doll.

"They were ahead of their time in that they recognized this was even an option," says McKernon, who co-authored a paper in the British Medical Journal about the mannequin's unusual history. "This was way before the internet. The odds of that happening and the fact that we ended up with this mannequin is quite incredible."