Norland College: Where the Royals Find Their Nannies

Before Norland was established, explains social historian Dr. Louise Heren, "Britain, and most European countries, had some form of children's nurse, but they would learn on the job. So, you could go from being a scullery maid to getting bumped up to lower nursery maid. And then eventually, one day, you might make children's nurse and be looking after the family."

There was no formal childcare education until 1892, when a primary school teacher named Emily Ward realized that was an opportunity.

"She realized that the nurses and nursery maids were all uneducated, so the crème de la crème of the country's children were being raised by uneducated women," says Heren. "She thought there was a business opportunity in training children's nurses who could both raise and educate the next generation of our upper classes."

A nanny-in-training strolls the grounds of Norland College. Francis DEMANGE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Ward founded Norland College in Bath, England, and at first the training program only lasted a few months. Still, the cost to attend was a bit steep.

"The fees for getting the education at Norland Institute were beyond most working-class young women," says Heren. The women who enrolled tended to have "a tiny bit of family money," she says. "They were things like a greengrocer's daughter, or the daughter of people who had their own small business."

The tuition was well worth it. In those early years, women who landed a nanny position after their training at Norland started with salaries around £30 to £40 ($38 to $50) a year, on top of having their expenses paid by their employers. It was great money, especially for a woman in that era.

As Norland's reputation grew, so did its student body. "It went from a handful of young women to start with who signed up to attend for a couple of months," says Heren. Today, students at Norlandstudy a 4-year course, graduating with a B.A. in Early Childhood Education and Care.

Another of Ward's major ambitions for Norland also came to pass.

"For Emily Ward, it was always one of her aspirations that she would be placing young women in aristocratic families, if not royal families," says Heren. "Very quickly, she managed to place a couple of girls within the German aristocracy which worked really well until World War I kicked off."

Things got complicated for many of the Norlanders spread across Europe in the early 20th century, as Heren detailed in her book "British Nannies and the Great War: How Norland's Regiment of Nannies Coped with Conflict and Childcare in the Great War."

"There was one young lady who managed to look after a branch of the Imperial family in Moscow and St. Petersburg," Heren says. "When the revolution kicked off in 1917, she managed to escape with them to Finland, but sadly, she died in the 1919 influenza epidemic."

Through it all, Norland carried on, with a curriculum designed to produce childcare professionals who are equipped to deal with just about anything.