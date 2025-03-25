Roman 'Comic' Paintings Tell Us Crass Humor Is Timeless

Archeologists have been fascinated by the diverse nature of ancient Roman artwork for centuries, but these majestic statues and murals were just snapshots stuck in time. However, as recently as 2024, researchers discovered comic art that has breathed a bit of action and relatable dialogue into these proto-manga masterpieces.

This startling discovery occurred in a small town in Jordan, where researchers found two well-preserved funerary tombs. The walls were covered with hundreds of figures accompanied by "bubble-word" Aramaic inscriptions.

Similar to other findings in Pompeii (where frescoes show whimsical scenes like a drunken man being chased by a donkey, or a silly-looking gladiator preparing for battle), these comics depict daily life and humorous anecdotes that illustrate that, although separated by millennia, modern people are not as different from ancient ancestors as we might assume.