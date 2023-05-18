How Al Capone's Mobsters Outmuscled Chicago Milkmen

Capone's mob bought Meadowmoor Dairies, intending to bully its way into the milk business. Bottling milk in Meadowmoor's facilities would allow them to bypass the fixed dairy pricing, and to stop unions from distributing only local milk.

Meadowmoor distributed milk through stores exclusively rather than using drivers for home deliveries. The dairy bought milk from farmers at a flat price and aggressively exploited store distribution.

This allowed Meadowmoor to underprice other distributors who were bound by contract to pay union prices to union drivers. These mob-like tactics pitted the gangsters against union officials and those dairies that had to deliver milk to homes (and those delivery drivers).

But the mob wanted the union's help. A story in the Chicago Tribune recounts how Capone's political fixer, Murray "The Camel" Humphreys, went to Steve Sumner, the union leader of the Milk Wagon Drivers' Union Local 753, asking him to "lay low" so Meadowmoor could hire non-union workers to undercut the other dairies. Then, Sumner and his union drivers could protest Meadowmoor, which would give Meadowmoor reason to raise milk prices again. All of this was in exchange for the mob's protection, of course.

Sumner wanted no part of it. He declined the mob's security and said no to all their demands, which led to the beginning of Chicago's milk wars.

As one would expect, violence and intimidation was the order of business. Over an 18-month period, there were numerous bombings, dozens of windows smashed, damaged trucks, and drivers and vendors beaten.

Striking dairy farmers and drivers bombed Meadowmoor just after it opened in 1932. Undeterred, the dairy sold its milk at 9 cents a quart — 2 cents below the regular price at other distributors. Capone's mob also extorted New York pizzerias to use only Meadowmoor cheese.

As the battle raged between the unions, the mob, home milk delivery drivers and retail sellers, Sumner and the Milk Wagon Drivers' Union attempted to organize the companies and convert them to an employee wage system. But the Associated Milk Dealers refused and the dairy farmers continued to strike, even though the Supreme Court handed down injunctions against union picketing.

A milk delivery truck, owned by Meadowmoor Dairies, is seen after striking dairy farmers pushed it into a riverbed. Keystone-France/Gamma-Keystone/Getty Images