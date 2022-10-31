The White House Has a Spooktacular Haunted History

Many of the White House's ghosts have appeared to staff members. Jerry Smith, the employee who claimed to have seen Lincoln's ghost on several occasions, was the White House's official duster for almost four decades, beginning in the late 1860s. "Jerry also claimed to see the ghosts of presidents Ulysses S. Grant and William McKinley," says Fling.

" " Is Abigail Adams still doing laundry in the White House? National Gallery of Art Washington/Wikimedia/(CC BY 2.0)

Other ghosts have appeared to staff, too. Some "have claimed to smell laundry in the East Room, where first lady Abigail Adams used to hang her laundry," says Fling. "And Major Archibald Butt, military aide to President Taft, claimed to see a young boy." Butt called it "The Thing" and said its presence was like "a slight pressure on the shoulder, as if someone were leaning over your shoulder to see what you might be doing." Taft "did not like these ghostly rumors," says Fling, "and threatened to fire any staff who might repeat the story of 'The Thing!'"

Advertisement

There are plenty of other haunts. A ghostly Dolly Madison is said to guard the rose garden, and in 2009, Michelle Obama told a group of students that she and her husband, then-President Barack Obama, sometimes heard noises in the hallway at night. Jenna and Barbara Bush say they once heard eerie music coming from a fireplace in the residence.

"One of my favorite ghost stories is that of Anna Surratt, the daughter of Confederate sympathizer Mary Surratt," says Fling. "Mary was found guilty of harboring John Wilkes Booth and other Lincoln conspirators at her Washington, D.C., boarding house, and was sentenced to death. Her daughter, Anna, visited the White House, hoping to beg President Andrew Johnson to pardon her mother ... unfortunately, she was unsuccessful, and it is said that her ghost can still be heard knocking at the door of the White House, pleading for her mother's life."

So, should you find yourself on a tour of the White House, don't be surprised if you hear — or even see — something a bit spooky.

Now That's Nakedly Spooky In 1940, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill, according to accounts, had just emerged from a hot bath in the Lincoln bedroom when, wearing nothing but a cigar, he encountered Lincoln by the fireplace. "Good evening, Mr. President," Churchill reportedly said. "You seem to have me at a disadvantage."