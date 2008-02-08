How Barack Obama Works

Barack Obama holds a press conference in a Chicago restaurant in 2004. At the meeting, he unveiled a plan to help small business owners provide health insurance for their employees. Tim Boyle/ Getty Images

Immigration:

In 2007, Obama voted yes on a bill that restricts commercial trucks from Mexico to commercial-only zones in the border area (S. Amendment 2797) [source: U.S. Senate ].

He voted in favor of a failed bill for comprehensive immigration reform in 2007 (S. 1639), which would have introduced guest-worker-visa and path-to-citizenship programs for illegal immigrants already residing in the country, as well as increased border security [source: U.S. Senate ].

Obama also voted for the Secure Fence Act in 2006 (H.R. 6061), which approved $1.2 billion for a 700-mile-long (1,127-km) fence along the U.S./Mexico border [source: The Washington Post ].

He voted in favor of S. Amdt. 1183, a failed bill that sought to reclassify spouses and minor children of legal immigrants as immediate relatives, giving them legal status in the U.S. -- so-called "chain migration" [source: U.S. Senate ].

Health Care:

In 2007, Obama voted for an unsuccessful bill that would have expanded funding for the State Children's Healthcare Insurance Program (SCHIP) by increasing the tobacco tax (S. Amdt. 536 ) [source: U.S. Senate ].

He voted against another unsuccessful bill in 2007, which eliminated federal payments matching state funds for non- pregnant adults via SCHIP, but allowed states to expand mental and dental coverage of children in SCHIP (S. Con. Res. 21) [source: U.S. Senate ].

In 2006, he voted in favor of an amendment to provide compensation for people who had been harmed by flu vaccines [source: Obama Senate ].

Obama voted in favor of establishing a fund for reserving avian flu vaccine in 2006 (S. Amdt. 3114) [source: U.S. Senate ].

In 2007, he voted in favor of S. Amdt. 990, which allows seniors to purchase and import cheaper prescription drugs from Canada and other countries [source: U.S. Senate ].

