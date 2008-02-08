Culture
Please enter terms to search for.
  Prev NEXT  

Advertisement

  1. HowStuffWorks
  2. Culture
  3. History
  4. Historical Figures

How Barack Obama Works

by Josh Clark

Voting Record of Barack Obama: Ethics, Morality and Veterans

Obama speaks at a hearing in Washington on the 2006 budget for Veterans Affairs in February 2005.
Obama speaks at a hearing in Washington on the 2006 budget for Veterans Affairs in February 2005.
Alex Wong/Getty Images

Ethics and Morality Issues:

  • Obama voted for a successful bill in 2006 that allowed for federal funding of research using embryonic stem cells [source: U.S. Senate].
  • He voted to create the Hate Crimes Prevention Act of 2007, which included crimes against individuals based on their sexual orientation [source: U.S. Senate].
  • In 2006, he voted against a Constitutional amendment that would have given Congress the power to outlaw flag burning (SJ Res 12) [source: The Washington Post].
  • In 2006, he voted against the proposal to amend the Constitution to include the definition of marriage as that of a "union of a man and a woman" (SJ Res 1) [source: U.S. Senate].
  • Obama voted for an unsuccessful amendment in 2005 to expand funding for family planning and access to birth control (S Con Res 18) [source: Project Vote Smart].
  • In 2008, Obama missed a close vote on HR 2082, a successful bill that bans Americans from using waterboarding and other interrogation techniques not allowed in the Army Field Manual [source: U.S. Senate]. The bill was vetoed by President George W. Bush the following month [source: AP].

Veterans:

  • Obama didn't vote for the Military Construction and Veterans Affairs Appropriations Act of 2008 (H.R. 2642), a bill that passed without his vote. It provided funding for military construction and the VA budget [source: U.S. Senate].
  • Obama voted for a failed amendment (S. Amendment 3141 -- 2006) to assure a steady stream of funding for future veterans' health care services by rolling back tax breaks [source: U.S. Senate].
  • He voted against a rejected amendment in 2006 (S. Amdt. 3704), which provided $20 million for the medical facilities for the Veterans Administration [source: U.S. Senate].
  • In 2005, he voted in favor of a motion to waive an amendment to provide an additional $500 million per year from 2006 to 2010 to be used for mental health services for veterans [source: U.S. Senate].

On the next page, we'll look at Sen. Obama's record on environmental and judiciary issues.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related

Why Frederick Douglass Was the Father of the Civil Rights Movement

How Cesar Chavez United Thousands of Farmworkers and Became a Civil Rights Icon

Spartacus Was a Real Gladiator and the Baddest Rebel Leader in Rome

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

Advertisement