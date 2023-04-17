The Mysterious Disappearance of Aaron Burr's Daughter, Theodosia

But Burr would suffer a pain worse than shame. On Dec. 31, 1812, a little more than eight years after the fateful duel, the 29-year-old Theodosia boarded a schooner, the Patriot, in Georgetown, South Carolina, for a trip northward to visit her father in New York City. But the Patriot never arrived. Instead, it disappeared somewhere along the Atlantic coast, and Theodosia was never seen again. The cruel mystery of her fate would torment Aaron Burr until his own death in 1836.

"For the rest of his life, only the broken-hearted shell of Aaron Burr walked the streets of New York," the late author and publisher Richard N. Cote wrote in his 2002 biography, "Theodosia Burr Alston: Portrait of a Prodigy."

" " This portrait of a young Theodosia Burr was painted by artist John Vanderlyn (1775–1852) in 1802-3. Yale University Art Gallery

More than two centuries later, Theodosia's fate remains unknown. Did the small ship on which she was a passenger sink in a storm? Was the ship captured by pirates who forced Theodosia and the other passengers to walk the plank? Or did it fall victim to the infamous "wreckers" of North Carolina's Outer Banks, who tied lanterns to ponies on the shore to trick ship captains into changing course so they would run aground? While most historians who've written about Theodosia seem to agree that a storm was the most likely cause of her disappearance, darker suspicions have lingered, driven in part by ex-pirates who claimed to know about her demise.

Adding to the enigma is a painting of a woman, by one account found in an abandoned ship that floated into the waters off Nags Head, North Carolina, as this 1894 newspaper story details. Many believe the painting, which is now part of the collection at Yale University's Lewis Walpole Library, to be a portrait of Theodosia.

"I think there's still interest in it, because it's an unsolved mystery," explained Faye Jensen, a historian, archivist and chief executive officer of the South Carolina Historical Society, who wrote this 2021 blog post on Theodosia's unresolved fate.

"And apparently there were confessions by pirates. With that sort of thing, you don't know if it's legitimate or not, but it certainly adds to the mystique," Jensen said. "Add to that the portrait. Anytime you have one little artifact that will provide a clue, you're going to bring a lot of speculation about how something happened, if you don't have the facts. I think the portrait really encouraged a lot of people to come up with ideas about what happened."