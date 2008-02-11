How John McCain Worked

New York Senator Chuck Schumer listens as John McCain speaks on the passage of a generic prescription bill in July 2002. Mike Theiler/ Getty Images

Immigration:

McCain voted in favor of S. Amendment 1348 in 2007, a successful bill that declares English the national language of the U.S. government [source: Project Vote Smart ].

Also in 2007, McCain voted against a failed amendment (S. Amdt. 2339) allowing more aliens with extraordinary skills or abilities to enter the country than the current limit [source: U.S. Senate ].

McCain voted against killing an amendment in 2007 (S. Amdt. 3313) that would have set aside $75 million for funding of state and local law enforcement to combat illegal immigration [source: U.S. Senate ].

Z visas . The bill would have also allowed them to work in the United States while the government looks at their status [source: He voted against S. Amdt. 1197 in 2007, which would have required health care be provided for undocumented aliens with. The bill would have also allowed them to work in the United States while the government looks at their status [source: U.S. Senate ].

He voted against S. Amdt. 4114 in 2006, which grants visas to immigrants with advanced degrees [source: U.S. Senate ].

McCain voted in favor of the Secure Fence Act of 2006 (H.R. 6061), which granted $1.2 billion for the construction of a 700-mile (1,127-km) fence along the border with Mexico [source: The Washington Post ].

He voted to kill S. Amdt. 2417 in 1998, which would have prevented employers from hiring a foreign worker within six months of laying off an American worker with similar skills [source: U.S. Senate ].

In 1989, he voted against killing an amendment (S. Amdt. 1089) that included employers of seasonal and migrant workers in certain federal wage funding programs [source: U.S. Senate ].

Health Care:

On the next page, we'll look at McCain's voting record with regard to ethics and morality questions, as well as veterans' issues.