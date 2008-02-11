How John McCain Worked

Voting Record of John McCain: Ethics, Morality and Veterans
Ethics and Morality Issues:
- McCain did not vote on an amendment in 2007 (S. Amdt. 3035) to the Federal Hate Crimes Act, which expands the definition of hate crimes to include crimes based on sexual orientation [source: U.S. Senate].
- In 2006, McCain voted against a measure to introduce legislation to amend the Constitution to specify marriage as a union between a man and a woman (S.J. Res 1) [source: U.S. Senate].
- McCain voted in favor of S.J. Res 12 in 2006, an unsuccessful bill proposing a Constitutional amendment banning any desecration to the flag [source: U.S. Senate].
- In 2006, McCain voted in favor of the successful bill (later vetoed) H.R. 810, which allowed federal money to go towards embryonic stem cell research [source: The Washington Post].
- McCain voted against the Unintended Pregnancy Amendment of 2005 (S. Con Res 18), which increased funding for family planning services, expanded prescription coverage for contraceptives and expansion of teen pregnancy education programs [source: Project Vote Smart].
- McCain voted in favor of the successful ban on partial birth abortions in 2003 (S. 3) [source: U.S. Senate].
- McCain voted against an unsuccessful bill in 1996 (s. 2056) that would have prohibited employment discrimination based on sexual orientation [source: U.S. Senate].
- He voted for H.R. 3396 in 1996, the Defense of Marriage Act, which does not require states to recognize same-sex marriages [source: U.S. Senate].
- In 1989, he voted in favor of a bill (H.R. 2978) that outlawed desecration of the flag; the bill was passed but went unsigned by the president [source: U.S. Senate].
- He voted in favor of S. Amdt. 822 in 1989, which prevented federal funding for clean needle programs for IV drug users [source: U.S. Senate].
- McCain voted against killing an amendment in 1989 to a funding bill that would have prohibited funds being "used to promote or encourage homosexuality as normal or natural" (S. Amendment 826) [source: U.S. Senate].
- In 2008, McCain voted against the successful bill H.R. 2082, which banned waterboarding and other interrogation techniques not allowed in the Army Field Manual [source: U.S. Senate]. The bill was vetoed by President George W. Bush the following month [source: AP].
Veterans:
- In 2006, McCain voted against a funding amendment (S. Amdt. 3704) to provide $20 million to the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) for health care facilities [source: U.S. Senate].
- He voted against another 2006 amendment (S. Amdt. 3642) that provided the VA an additional $430 million in funding for outpatient care and treatment for veterans [source: U.S. Senate].
- McCain voted against S. Amdt. 3007 in 2006, which would have provided an additional $1.5 billion in funding for veterans' health care in FY 2007 by closing tax loopholes [source: U.S. Senate].
- In 2005, he voted against an amendment to provide an additional $500 million for veterans' mental health care for each year between 2006 and 2010 (S. Amdt. 2634) [source: U.S. Senate].
- McCain voted for the successful passage of H.R. 2528 in 2005, which provided funding for veterans' benefits and service for FY 2006 [source: U.S. Senate].
- In 2005, he voted in favor of providing emergency funding for veterans' services for FY 2005 (S. Amdt. 1129) [source: U.S. Senate].
- He voted in favor of an amendment in 2004 (S. Amdt. 3409) proposing a guarantee of funding increases for veterans' health care adjusted for inflation and population increases [source: U.S. Senate].
- McCain voted no on an amendment S. Amdt. 2745 in 2004, which would have increased funding for veterans' medical care by $1.8 billion by "eliminating abusive tax loopholes" [source: U.S. Senate].
- McCain voted against an increase of $650 million for veterans' medical care in 2001 (S. Amdt. 1218) [source: U.S. Senate].
- Also in 2001, he voted in favor of a yearly increase of $1.718 billion in discretionary funding for veterans' health care (S. Amdt. 269) [source: U.S. Senate].
