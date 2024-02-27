Meet the Tallest Woman in the World, Rumeysa Gelgi

4. She Traveled by Plane for the First Time in 2022

Her condition made it difficult to travel. She wrote:

"I’m a web developer and for years I dreamed of going to Silicon Valley to develop my career. But the journey from Turkey would take a staggering 13 hours and I had long thought flying on a plane would be impossible: Due to my condition, I have spinal curvature, joint problems and muscle issues, which mean I cannot sit up for longer than two hours at once. After that I’ll need to lie down and have a rest, because of the pressure in my spine."

In 2022, she fulfilled a childhood dream when she made her way to California. The world's tallest woman, who began studying web development in 2020, traveled on a stretcher that spanned six seats.