Meet the Tallest Woman in the World, Rumeysa Gelgi

Before she was the tallest woman in the world, she was the world's tallest teenager. In 2021, Guinness World Records named Rumeysa Gelgi, who is 7 ft and 0.7 in (215.16 cm) in height, the tallest woman living.
Born on Jan. 1, 1997, in Turkey, Gelgi has Weaver syndrome, a rare genetic condition that causes overgrowth. (Robert Wadlow, the tallest person ever, also had a rare condition that resulted in his extreme height.) Read on to learn more facts about the world's tallest living woman.
