Unit 731: Inhumane Medical Experimentation During WWII

To get real-world test results when developing biological weapons, Unit 731 decided to use human guinea pigs.

No sane volunteer would expose themselves to such lethal bioweapons, of course, so Unit 731 began using unwilling human test subjects. To keep such experiments far from prying eyes, the facility relocated to Beiyinhe, outside of Harbin.

Kidnapping Test Subjects

Chinese prisoners of war were brought to Unit 731 to serve as human test subjects, and Chinese civilians were kidnapped off the streets in Manchuria and brought to the facility. Some people from bordering countries — Koreans, Russians, Mongolians — were captured too.

Torture and Medical Atrocities

Unit 731 became a barb-wired prison camp, where researchers deliberately infected their human subjects with pathogens like anthrax, botulism, cholera and bubonic plague. Victims then had their organs removed while they were still alive — without sedation or numbing agents — so the researchers could study the impact of various diseases.

Researchers infected some male prisoners with venereal disease like syphilis, then forced them to rape both male prisoners and female prisoners to spread the infection to them. The scientists would then study how the disease develops.

Women were raped and impregnated, and the pregnant women were then subjected to all manner of horrors. Researchers would expose them to pathogens, for example, or radiation. They would then slice the pregnant woman open so they could examine the effects on her fetus.

Unit 731 had become a veritable house of horrors, with test subjects writhing and screaming in pain as the researchers conducted experiments.