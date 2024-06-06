All 54 African Countries, Including Disputed Territories

1. Benin

Benin is famous for its historical significance as the birthplace of the Vodun (Voodoo) religion and the Kingdom of Dahomey. The country also boasts beautiful landscapes and wildlife.

2. Burkina Faso

Burkina Faso, with its rich tradition of music and art, is known for its vibrant cultural festivals. The capital, Ouagadougou, is a hub of West African cinema and culture.

3. Burundi

Burundi, despite being one of the smallest countries in Africa, is known for its vibrant culture and scenic landscapes, including Lake Tanganyika.

4. Cape Verde

Cape Verde, an island nation in the Atlantic Ocean, is known for its Creole Portuguese-African culture, beautiful beaches, and vibrant music scene.

5. Comoros

Comoros, an island nation in the Indian Ocean, is known for its diverse marine life and beautiful beaches. The archipelago's unique culture reflects African, Arabic, and French influences.

6. Djibouti

Djibouti, strategically located near the Red Sea, is known for its volcanic formations and salt lakes. The country plays a significant role in international maritime trade.

7. Equatorial Guinea

Equatorial Guinea, one of the richest countries in Africa due to its oil reserves, is known for its unique cultural blend and biodiversity, including the Monte Alen National Park.

8. Eritrea

Eritrea, located on the Red Sea, boasts a rich history and a blend of cultural influences. Its capital, Asmara, is known for its Italian colonial architecture.

9. Eswatini

The kingdom of Eswatini, one of Africa's last absolute monarchies, is famous for its traditional Swazi culture and beautiful landscapes, including the Hlane Royal National Park. Formally known as Swaziland, it's one of several countries that have changed their names.

10. Guinea

Guinea, with its lush landscapes and vibrant cultures, is home to the Fouta Djallon highlands and the Mount Nimba Strict Nature Reserve, a UNESCO World Heritage site.

11. Guinea-Bissau

Guinea-Bissau, known for its national parks and wildlife, is a small West African country with a rich cultural heritage and Portuguese influence.

12. Lesotho

Lesotho, a high-altitude, landlocked kingdom surrounded by South Africa, is known for its mountainous terrain and rich Basotho culture.

13. Liberia

Liberia, founded by freed Americans who had previously been enslaved, has a unique history and culture. The country is known for its beautiful coastline and rainforests.

14. Mauritania

Mauritania, largely covered by the Sahara Desert, is known for its ancient cities and rich history. The Banc d'Arguin National Park is a UNESCO World Heritage site famous for its birdlife.

15. Niger

Niger, largely covered by the Sahara Desert, is known for its ancient trade routes and the Agadez Mosque. The Niger River is a lifeline for the country.

16. Sao Tome and Principe

Sao Tome and Principe, an island nation in the Gulf of Guinea, is known for its lush rainforests and cocoa production. The islands offer a peaceful retreat with rich biodiversity.

17. Seychelles

Seychelles, a tropical paradise in the Indian Ocean, is famous for its pristine beaches, coral reefs, and nature reserves. The islands are a popular destination for honeymooners.

18. Sierra Leone

Sierra Leone is known for its diamond mines and role in the transatlantic slave trade. The capital, Freetown, holds a deep historical significance.

19. South Sudan

South Sudan, the world's newest country, gained independence from Sudan in 2011. Despite ongoing conflicts, it is home to vast wetlands and diverse wildlife.

20. Sudan

Sudan, with its ancient pyramids of Meroë and vast deserts, has a rich history that is often overlooked. The Nile River also plays a crucial role in its agriculture and daily life.

21. Togo

Togo, a small West African country, is known for its palm-lined beaches and hilltop villages. The capital, Lomé, is a vibrant city with a lively market and cultural scene.

22. Western Sahara (Disputed Territory)

Western Sahara, a disputed territory in North Africa, is known for its desert landscapes and rich phosphate deposits. The region's status remains unresolved, with ongoing conflicts over its sovereignty.

We created this article in conjunction with AI technology, then made sure it was fact-checked and edited by a HowStuffWorks editor.