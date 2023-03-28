8 Countries That Changed Their Names and Why

" " In 2022, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan requested the world follow suit and spell his country Türkiye as its citizens have been doing since the 1920s. Darrell Gulin/Getty Images

Countries certainly change over the course of their history. But the name of a country? Well that can change, too. Even how it's spelled can evolve. Just look at a vintage map and chances are you'll see country names that you may not recognize.

Empires, wars and governmental changes shape the world and influence not only the way land is divided, but also how people refer to different nations.

Some countries' names have changed over the last century or decade, but some have changed more recently. Here are eight countries whose names have changed and why.