" " Manila. Matteo Colombo / Getty Images

According to World Population Review, Manila is home to 119,600 people per square mile, although the city has a relatively low population of 1.8 million people.

Manila is also the capital of the Philippines and has been a major financial and shipping hub in the country for over a millennium. Manila's strategic position in the Pacific has led to its active economy.

Advertisement

However, it's also given foreign colonizers reason to take advantage of the Philippines, including Chinese and Hindu rulers in ancient times, then Islamic and Spanish occupation in the 1500s.

In 1898, the United States seized Manila from Spanish forces during the Spanish-American war. Then the city was invaded by the Japanese military during Word War II. It wasn't until 1948 that Manila officialy claimed independence along with the rest of the country.