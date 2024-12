" " The Census Bureau makes it easy to determine the country's least populous state, but significant variations in population density mean this list contains some very large states (in terms of land area) alongside some very small ones. Jeff R Clow / Getty Images

The least populated state in the U.S. offer a unique glimpse into the country's quieter and slower ways of life.

This list features a mix of states that are small in terms of total land area, as well as sprawling states with the lowest population densities in the country. Sometimes, the places with the most wide-open spaces also have closer-knit communities.

According to the Census Bureau's 2023 United states population estimates, here are the 12 least populous states.