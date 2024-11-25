The Most Diverse Country in the World Is in Africa

The following list uses data from academic research published by the National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER), which devised a term called "fractionalization" to measure ethnic diversity (more on that after the list).

1. Uganda (93.02%)

Uganda tops the list of the most diverse country in the world. With a population of over 49 million, Uganda, located in Central Africa, is home to a strikingly diverse population, with a wide array of different ethnic groups and languages spoken.

Advertisement

2. Liberia (90.84%)

Liberia, located on the West African coast, is the second-most ethnically diverse country in the world. With a population of around 5.5 million, it is home to at least 20 different ethnic groups, and over 20 different languages spoken.

3. Madagascar (87.91%)

An island nation off the southeastern coast of Africa, Madagascar has long been noted for its ecological richness. It's also one of the most ethnically diverse countries in the world, home to nearly 32 million people who belong to a rich tapestry of different ethnicities.

4. DR Congo (87.47%) (tie)

Located in Central Africa, the Democratic Republic of the Congo — often simply called DR Congo — is a large, populous country of 109 million. Highly diverse, it has (like many African countries) suffered from colonialism, economic exploitation and political instability.

4. Republic of the Congo (87.47%) (tie)

Sitting across the border from the similarly named DR Congo is the Republic of the Congo, which is just as diverse but significantly smaller in population, at just over 6 million.

6. Cameroon (86.35%)

Also in Central Africa, the Republic of Cameroon is another hot spot for cultural diversity. With a population of nearly 31 million people, it is home to around 250 indigenous African tribes, with nearly as many different languages spoken (over 200 have been documented).

7. Chad (86.2%)

With nearly 20 million people, Chad is a large and incredibly diverse country. Straddling the regions of North and Central Africa, it is home to over 100 different ethnic populations.

Like many other entries on this list, it is also one of the most religiously diverse countries, with Islam and Christianity being practiced alongside a wide array of local, Indigenous spiritual traditions.

8. Kenya (85.88%)

Kenya is a populous country in East Africa. Some of it borders the Indian Ocean, and it is known for a great deal of ecological, geographic and ethnic diversity. The country's population as of 2024 is estimated at over 52 million.

As in other countries on this list, diversity is increased by the number of foreign residents living in the country.

9. Nigeria (85.05%)

Nigeria, with a population of over 230 million, is the most populous country in Africa. It is also one of the most diverse, with 500 different languages spoken by people from over 250 ethnic groups. Nigeria is located in West Africa.

10. Central African Republic (82.95%)

With a population of over 5 million people, the Central African Republic is one of the relatively smaller countries on this list. It remains very diverse, with over 80 different ethnic groups and many languages spoken — including Sango, a creole consisting of different Indigenous languages.