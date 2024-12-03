The Tallest Statue in the World and 14 Others That Come Close

" " As enormous as this statue is, even towering over nearby buildings, it's only the third-tallest on this list. Kadagan / Shutterstock

Monumental statues have been a hallmark of human ambition for centuries, standing tall as symbols of culture, religion and identity. The tallest statue in the world is no exception — and neither are any of its competitors.

This list about more than size (although we'll definitely talk about that). These statues are about meaning — whether they commemorate a historical figure, embody religious devotion or even make a statement about unity or national identity.

The world's tallest statues aren't just landmarks; they're an invitation to learn about history, culture and the impressive ways we’ve immortalized our heroes and ideals. Ready to feel tiny? Let’s get started with the tallest of them all! As you look at each photo, we recommend looking at nearby people or buildings for scale.