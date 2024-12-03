The Tallest Statue in the World and 14 Others That Come Close

By: Mack Hayden  |  Dec 3, 2024
As enormous as this statue is, even towering over nearby buildings, it's only the third-tallest on this list. Kadagan / Shutterstock

Monumental statues have been a hallmark of human ambition for centuries, standing tall as symbols of culture, religion and identity. The tallest statue in the world is no exception — and neither are any of its competitors.

This list about more than size (although we'll definitely talk about that). These statues are about meaning — whether they commemorate a historical figure, embody religious devotion or even make a statement about unity or national identity.

Advertisement

The world's tallest statues aren't just landmarks; they're an invitation to learn about history, culture and the impressive ways we’ve immortalized our heroes and ideals. Ready to feel tiny? Let’s get started with the tallest of them all! As you look at each photo, we recommend looking at nearby people or buildings for scale.

Contents
  1. Statue of Unity – Gujarat, India (597 feet/182 meters)
  2. Spring Temple Buddha – Lushan County, China (420 feet/128 meters)
  3. Laykyun Sekkya Buddha – Monywa, Myanmar (380 feet/116 meters)
  4. Ushiku Daibutsu – Ibaraki, Japan (394 feet/120 meters)
  5. Guan Yin of the South Sea of Sanya – Hainan, China (354 feet/108 meters)
  6. Emperors Yan and Huang – Henan, China (348 feet/106 meters)
  7. Sendai Daikannon – Sendai, Japan (328 feet/100 meters)
  8. Great Buddha of Thailand – Ang Thong Province, Thailand (302 feet/92 meters)
  9. Motherland Calls – Volgograd, Russia (279 feet/85 meters)
  10. Virgin Mary, Montemaria International Pilgrimage – Batangas City, Philippines (315 feet/96 meters)
  11. Christ the King – Swiebodzin, Poland (172 feet/52.5 meters)
  12. Dai Kannon of Kita no Miyako Park – Hokkaido, Japan (289 feet/88 meters)
  13. Monument to Guan Yu – Jingzhou, China (190 feet/58 meters)
  14. Christ the Redeemer – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil (125 feet/38 meters)
  15. Buddha Dordenma – Thimphu, Bhutan (169 feet/52 meters)

1. Statue of Unity – Gujarat, India (597 feet/182 meters)

Statue of Unity
Statue of Unity. Sagittarius Pro / Shutterstock

Meet the reigning champion of the tallest statues in the world: the Statue of Unity. This statue dedicated to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, India's first Deputy Prime Minister, is more than twice the height of the Statue of Liberty.

Built on the banks of the Narmada River, this bronze-clad ode to Patel offers an observation deck with impressive views of the surrounding area. Construction began in 2013; by 2018, Patel's larger-than-life likeness was unveiled to the world, standing as a testament to unity and progress.

Advertisement

2. Spring Temple Buddha – Lushan County, China (420 feet/128 meters)

Spring Temple Buddha
Spring Temple Buddha. Stacia020 / Shutterstock

The Spring Temple Buddha statue was the world's tallest statue for over a decade before being dethroned by the Statue of Unity in 2018.

Nestled near the Miyin Temple, this gilded bronze monument depicts the Buddha standing on a lotus throne, a symbol of enlightenment in both Buddhism and traditional Chinese Buddhism.

Advertisement

The second-tallest statue in the world's construction was, unsurprisingly, part of a local economy boost during a financial boom in the region.

3. Laykyun Sekkya Buddha – Monywa, Myanmar (380 feet/116 meters)

Laykyun Sekkya Buddha
Laykyun Sekkya Buddha. Kadagan / Shutterstock

This breathtaking depiction of the Buddha towers over the Muang Monastery in Myanmar. Built to inspire devotion and draw tourists to the area, the statue stands tall with its serene expression and iconic golden robes.

Surrounding the statue are smaller monuments and a viewing gallery that offers a closer look at this monumental statue. It's a testament to both religious dedication and architectural ingenuity.

Advertisement

4. Ushiku Daibutsu – Ibaraki, Japan (394 feet/120 meters)

Ushiku Daibutsu
Ushiku Daibutsu. Nisseikikaku / Shutterstock

Known also as the Great Buddha of Ushiku, this statue is a powerful emblem of Japanese culture. Built in 1993, it depicts the Amitabha Buddha, a figure central to both Buddhism and other spiritual traditions in the region.

Inside the statue is an exhibition hall where visitors can learn about Buddhism and even take in the panoramic views from its top-floor observation deck.

Advertisement

5. Guan Yin of the South Sea of Sanya – Hainan, China (354 feet/108 meters)

Guan Yin
Guan Yin. Melnikov Dmitriy / Shutterstock

This stunning statue of the Bodhisattva Guanyin holds a unique feature: It has three faces! Each represents a different blessing, making it a wish-fulfilling jewel for visitors and devotees.

Perched near the ocean, this Asian statue is not only a spiritual site but also a draw for travelers seeking its impressive views and cultural richness.

Advertisement

6. Emperors Yan and Huang – Henan, China (348 feet/106 meters)

Emperors Yan and Huang
Emperors Yan and Huang. Sunwand24 / Shutterstock

A tribute to China's ancient history, this statue features the faces of two legendary emperors carved into a mountain. Constructed to symbolize unity and prosperity, this is the heaviest statue on the list, weighing in at a staggering 132,000 tons. Talk about monuments that make you stop and stare.

Advertisement

7. Sendai Daikannon – Sendai, Japan (328 feet/100 meters)

Daikannon
Daikannon.
Alena Vishina / Shutterstock

Dai Kannon in Sendai is another awe-inspiring giant from Japan. This depiction of the Buddhist goddess of mercy holds a cintamani stone (a mythical wish-fulfilling jewel) and a water flask, symbolizing blessings for health and abundance.

Visitors can explore the statue's interior, which houses a spiral staircase and viewing platforms.

Advertisement

8. Great Buddha of Thailand – Ang Thong Province, Thailand (302 feet/92 meters)

Great Buddha
Great Buddha. Kachenpr / Shutterstock

The Great Buddha at the Wat Muang Monastery in Ang Thong Province is a stunning golden giant visible from miles away. Painted gold and seated in the lotus position, it symbolizes peace and prosperity. This is one of the most famous statues in the world, beloved by local Buddhists and tourists alike.

Advertisement

9. Motherland Calls – Volgograd, Russia (279 feet/85 meters)

Motherland Calls
Motherland Calls. Collection Maykova / Shutterstock

This striking statue commemorates the Battle of Stalingrad during World War II. With her sword raised high, the Motherland Calls is an emotional and powerful representation of resilience.

Unlike most other statues, this one is dynamic and action-packed, showcasing the enduring strength of the human spirit.

Advertisement

10. Virgin Mary, Montemaria International Pilgrimage – Batangas City, Philippines (315 feet/96 meters)

Virgin Mary
Virgin Mary. MDV Edwards / Shutterstock

Dedicated to the Virgin Mary, this statue in Batangas City is a beacon of hope for pilgrims. It stands atop the Montemaria International Pilgrimage Center, blending faith and stunning impressive views of the surrounding coastline.

11. Christ the King – Swiebodzin, Poland (172 feet/52.5 meters)

Christ the King
Christ the King. Johannes M. Graf / Shutterstock

Often compared to Rio de Janeiro's Christ the Redeemer, Poland's Christ the King stands tall as a tribute to Pope John Paul II and the Catholic faith. It's the world's tallest depiction of Jesus.

The statue is an important symbol for the Polish people and features a crown to signify Christ's sovereignty.

12. Dai Kannon of Kita no Miyako Park – Hokkaido, Japan (289 feet/88 meters)

Dai Kannon
Dai Kannon.
Tanya Jones / Shutterstock

This serene statue is one of Japan's most iconic landmarks. Built in 1989, it was once the tallest statue in the world, making it a previous record holder in the race for monumental heights. Surrounded by the tranquil Miyako Park, Dai Kannon represents compassion and mercy.

13. Monument to Guan Yu – Jingzhou, China (190 feet/58 meters)

Guan Yu
Guan Yu. sleepingpanda / Shutterstock

This statue of Guan Yu, a legendary Chinese general, embodies strength and loyalty. Its sheer size and the intricate details of his robe and weapon make it a standout. At the base, a conference center and museum explore the legacy of this historical figure.

14. Christ the Redeemer – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil (125 feet/38 meters)

Christ the Redeemer
Christ the Redeemer. Donatas Dabravolskas / Shutterstock

Though not the tallest, this is arguably the most famous statue on this list. Standing atop Mount Corcovado, it overlooks Rio de Janeiro with open arms. The statue symbolizes peace and hospitality and has become a global icon of Brazil.

15. Buddha Dordenma – Thimphu, Bhutan (169 feet/52 meters)

Buddha Dordenma
Buddha Dordenma. Framalicious / Shutterstock

Overlooking the mountains of Bhutan, the Buddha Dordenma is a stunning example of a bronze statue that blends spirituality and artistic beauty. The statue contains over 100,000 smaller Buddhas inside, symbolizing a collective blessing for the country.

We created this article in conjunction with AI technology, then made sure it was fact-checked and edited by a HowStuffWorks editor.

Citation

Advertisement

Loading...