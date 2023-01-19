How the Ritchie Boys, Secret Refugee Infiltrators, Took on the Nazis

As newly minted intelligence officers, Ritchie Boys were embedded in every American military branch and unit, and they fought in every major WWII battle from the D-Day invasion of Normandy to the Battle of the Bulge to Iwo Jima.

In fighting the Nazis, one of the Ritchie Boys' most important contributions was something called "The Order of Battle of the German Army" aka the "Red Book." Using captured German documents, the Ritchie Boys assembled a continuously updated master list of every Nazi unit in Europe — its leadership structure, its troop numbers, its battle history, etc.

"The 'Order of Battle' was crucial for interrogation purposes, and for the Allies to know exactly what they were up against," says Eddy.

The Ritchie Boys conducted tens of thousands of interrogations of both enemy soldiers and civilians. Fluent in the language and culture of their captives, the Ritchie Boys didn't need to resort to violence to get information. Instead, says Grove, they would offer a friendly cigarette and commiserate over local sports rivalries.

"Then they'd launch into this spiel," says Grove. "'Isn't the war awful? You and I aren't really that different. We're all just sick of fighting and want to go home. It'll all be over a lot sooner if you tell me where the minefield is.' And if a Nazi officer was really tight-lipped, they might threaten to hand them over to the 'Russians'" — played convincingly by a Ritchie Boy in a Russian officer's uniform.

According to a U.S. Army report published in 1946, the Ritchie Boys were responsible for gathering 60 percent of all actionable battlefield intelligence in WWII. (Eddy thinks that number should probably be lower, since the Americans who wrote the report didn't know the full extent of the secret British program that cracked the Enigma code.)

" " Ritchie Boys play-acted and dressed as German soldiers in training exercises. They would build a house and cut one side off so that soldiers could learn how to enter a house and perform functions such as interrogating prisoners and defusing booby traps. Ritchie History Museum