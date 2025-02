" " The Midwest is "America’s Breadbasket," earning this nickname thanks to its fertile soil and agricultural output. Katrina Wittkamp / Getty Images

The Midwest region, also known as the Middle West or the North Central Region of the United States, is home to Lake of the Ozarks, the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center and Mall of America. With the agriculture and manufacturing industries, the area has also had a big economic impact.

The total population of the Midwest states is approximately 69 million, accounting for 20.5 percent of the U.S. population.