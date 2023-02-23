The United States is the third largest country in the world, just after Russia and Canada. The entire country has a total area of 3.8 million square miles (9.8 million square kilometers), according to the U.S. Census bureau. But how many states are in the U.S.A.?
Since 1959, 50 states have been part of the United States, not 52 as some might think. But the U.S. also includes the federal District of Columbia (Washington, D.C.), two commonwealths (Puerto Rico and the Northern Marianas Island) plus several inhabited territories (Guam, American Samoa and the U.S. Virgin Islands) and numerous uninhabited minor territories.
Advertisement