U.S. State Capitals, Listed Oldest to Newest

By: Karina Buggy  |  Jul 11, 2024
Santa Fe street lit up at dusk
Established in 1610, Santa Fe is the oldest capital city in the U.S. DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

State capitals provide a centralized location for the state's administrative, legislative and sometimes judicial branches. This facilitates efficient governance by bringing together key decision-makers, lawmakers and administrative staff in one place, streamlining communication, coordination and policy implementation.

A state capital can also serve as a symbol of state identity and heritage, often housing historical landmarks, government buildings and cultural institutions that reflect the state's history and values. The capital city can play a practical role in state politics, as the location of the capital can influence economic development, infrastructure investments and even electoral dynamics within the state.

Ultimately, state capitals are essential to the effective operation of state governments, providing a physical and symbolic hub for governance, representation and the preservation of state traditions.

Contents
  1. How a City Becomes a Capital
  2. U.S. Capital Cities in Alphabetical Order by State
  3. U.S. Capital Cities From Oldest to Newest

How a City Becomes a Capital

The process of how a city becomes the capital of a U.S. state can vary, but it typically involves historical, political and sometimes geographical factors. Here is an outline of how it generally happens for most states.

  1. Constitutional or legislative decision: Many state constitutions specify how and where the capital should be located. Often, this decision is made either by a provision in the state constitution or by legislation passed by the state legislature.
  2. Historical factors: The choice of a capital city can be influenced by historical significance. Sometimes, the city chosen as the capital was already an important economic or cultural center within the state.
  3. Geopolitical considerations: Geographical location can also play a role. The capital may be located centrally within the state to ensure accessibility for all regions, or it might be strategically placed for administrative convenience.
  4. Economic and social factors: Economic factors, such as the availability of land and infrastructure, can influence where the capital is located. Social factors, including population distribution and demographic considerations, may also be taken into account.
  5. Public opinion and politics: Public sentiment and political considerations often play a crucial role. Political negotiations and compromises can lead to decisions about where the capital should be located.
  6. Relocation: In some cases, capitals have been relocated over time due to shifts in population, economic centers, or political considerations. This usually involves a legislative process to officially change the capital city.

U.S. Capital Cities in Alphabetical Order by State

The following table lists all 50 states and their respective capitals.

Capital CityState
MontgomeryAlabama
JuneauAlaska
PhoenixArizona
Little RockArkansas
SacramentoCalifornia
DenverColorado
HartfordConnecticut
DoverDelaware
TallahasseeFlorida
AtlantaGeorgia
HonoluluHawaii
BoiseIdaho
SpringfieldIllinois
IndianapolisIndiana
Des MoinesIowa
TopekaKansas
FrankfortKentucky
Baton RougeLouisiana
AugustaMaine
AnnapolisMaryland
BostonMassachusetts
LansingMichigan
Saint PaulMinnesota
JacksonMississippi
Jefferson CityMissouri
HelenaMontana
LincolnNebraska
Carson CityNevada
ConcordNew Hampshire
TrentonNew Jersey
Santa FeNew Mexico
AlbanyNew York
RaleighNorth Carolina
BismarckNorth Dakota
ColumbusOhio
Oklahoma CityOklahoma
SalemOregon
HarrisburgPennsylvania
ProvidenceRhode Island
ColumbiaSouth Carolina
PierreSouth Dakota
NashvilleTennessee
AustinTexas
Salt Lake CityUtah
MontpelierVermont
RichmondVirginia
OlympiaWashington
CharlestonWest Virginia
MadisonWisconsin
CheyenneWyoming

U.S. Capital Cities From Oldest to Newest

From the earliest colonial settlements to the present day, the establishment of state capitals across the United States marks a variety of pivotal moments in the nation's growth, changes in control of governance and regional identity.

Several states adopted their capitals during colonial times, often choosing cities that were already established hubs of governance and commerce. Boston, Massachusetts, and Richmond, Virginia, are examples of colonial capitals persisting into statehood.

However, there are many cases of updated state capitals in the United States, due to shifts in population, economic changes or political considerations. For instance, Oklahoma City became Oklahoma's capital after contentious debates over the location in the early 20th century.

Many states have moved their capital at least once before landing on the home base listed below, with the date that the city or town was established.

Capital CityStateDate Established
Santa FeNew Mexico1610
BostonMassachusetts1630
AnnapolisMaryland1694
DoverDelaware1777
RichmondVirginia1780
TrentonNew Jersey1784
ColumbiaSouth Carolina1786
FrankfortKentucky1792
RaleighNorth Carolina1792
AlbanyNew York1797
MontpelierVermont1805
ConcordNew Hampshire1808
HarrisburgPennsylvania1812
ColumbusOhio1816
Little RockArkansas1821
JacksonMississippi1821
TallahasseeFlorida1824
IndianapolisIndiana1825
Jefferson CityMissouri1826
NashvilleTennessee1826
AugustaMaine1832
SpringfieldIllinois1837
MadisonWisconsin1838
AustinTexas1839
HonoluluHawaii1845
MontgomeryAlabama1846
LansingMichigan1847
Saint PaulMinnesota1849
OlympiaWashington1853
SacramentoCalifornia1854
SalemOregon1855
TopekaKansas1856
Des MoinesIowa1857
Salt Lake CityUtah1858
Carson CityNevada1861
BoiseIdaho1865
DenverColorado1867
LincolnNebraska1867
AtlantaGeorgia1868
CheyenneWyoming1869
HartfordConnecticut1875
HelenaMontana1875
Baton RougeLouisiana1880
BismarckNorth Dakota1883
CharlestonWest Virginia1885
PierreSouth Dakota1889
ProvidenceRhode Island1900
JuneauAlaska1906
Oklahoma CityOklahoma1910
PhoenixArizona1912

Now That's Interesting

Long before the U.S. Capitol building stood as the architectural symbol of America in Washington, D.C., New York City was the first capital of the United States from 1785 to 1790. As if NYC needed one more claim to fame! George Washington took the oath of office to become the nation's first president on the balcony of the old Federal Hall. Philadelphia, the "birthplace of America," was then the nation's capital from 1790 to 1800 and where the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution were signed. After a decade of preparation and construction, Washington, D.C. was then prepared to take over as the national capital.

