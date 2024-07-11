U.S. State Capitals, Listed Oldest to Newest

From the earliest colonial settlements to the present day, the establishment of state capitals across the United States marks a variety of pivotal moments in the nation's growth, changes in control of governance and regional identity.
Several states adopted their capitals during colonial times, often choosing cities that were already established hubs of governance and commerce. Boston, Massachusetts, and Richmond, Virginia, are examples of colonial capitals persisting into statehood.
However, there are many cases of updated state capitals in the United States, due to shifts in population, economic changes or political considerations. For instance, Oklahoma City became Oklahoma's capital after contentious debates over the location in the early 20th century.
Many states have moved their capital at least once before landing on the home base listed below, with the date that the city or town was established.
|Capital City
|State
|Date Established
|Santa Fe
|New Mexico
|1610
|Boston
|Massachusetts
|1630
|Annapolis
|Maryland
|1694
|Dover
|Delaware
|1777
|Richmond
|Virginia
|1780
|Trenton
|New Jersey
|1784
|Columbia
|South Carolina
|1786
|Frankfort
|Kentucky
|1792
|Raleigh
|North Carolina
|1792
|Albany
|New York
|1797
|Montpelier
|Vermont
|1805
|Concord
|New Hampshire
|1808
|Harrisburg
|Pennsylvania
|1812
|Columbus
|Ohio
|1816
|Little Rock
|Arkansas
|1821
|Jackson
|Mississippi
|1821
|Tallahassee
|Florida
|1824
|Indianapolis
|Indiana
|1825
|Jefferson City
|Missouri
|1826
|Nashville
|Tennessee
|1826
|Augusta
|Maine
|1832
|Springfield
|Illinois
|1837
|Madison
|Wisconsin
|1838
|Austin
|Texas
|1839
|Honolulu
|Hawaii
|1845
|Montgomery
|Alabama
|1846
|Lansing
|Michigan
|1847
|Saint Paul
|Minnesota
|1849
|Olympia
|Washington
|1853
|Sacramento
|California
|1854
|Salem
|Oregon
|1855
|Topeka
|Kansas
|1856
|Des Moines
|Iowa
|1857
|Salt Lake City
|Utah
|1858
|Carson City
|Nevada
|1861
|Boise
|Idaho
|1865
|Denver
|Colorado
|1867
|Lincoln
|Nebraska
|1867
|Atlanta
|Georgia
|1868
|Cheyenne
|Wyoming
|1869
|Hartford
|Connecticut
|1875
|Helena
|Montana
|1875
|Baton Rouge
|Louisiana
|1880
|Bismarck
|North Dakota
|1883
|Charleston
|West Virginia
|1885
|Pierre
|South Dakota
|1889
|Providence
|Rhode Island
|1900
|Juneau
|Alaska
|1906
|Oklahoma City
|Oklahoma
|1910
|Phoenix
|Arizona
|1912
We created this article in conjunction with AI technology, then made sure it was fact-checked and edited by a HowStuffWorks editor.