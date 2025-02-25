All 16 German States, Listed in Alphabetical Order

" " Bavaria looks like a living fairy tale. Harald Nachtmann / Getty Images

Previously divided into West Germany and East Germany until reunification in 1990, Germany — officially known as the Federal Republic of Germany — has 16 federal states. Its federal system allows the individual German states to maintain authority over areas like education, policing and cultural activities, while the federal government oversees issues like defense and economic affairs.

From historic cities to vast countryside regions, Germany offers an incredible diversity of landscapes and traditions. Whether you're exploring the bustling ports of a free Hanseatic city, the scenic countryside of Bavaria or the cultural history of East German states, Germany's regions offer something for everyone.