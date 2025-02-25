All 16 German States, Listed in Alphabetical Order

By: Yara Simón  |  Feb 25, 2025
Bavaria looks like a living fairy tale. Harald Nachtmann / Getty Images

Previously divided into West Germany and East Germany until reunification in 1990, Germany — officially known as the Federal Republic of Germany — has 16 federal states. Its federal system allows the individual German states to maintain authority over areas like education, policing and cultural activities, while the federal government oversees issues like defense and economic affairs.

From historic cities to vast countryside regions, Germany offers an incredible diversity of landscapes and traditions. Whether you're exploring the bustling ports of a free Hanseatic city, the scenic countryside of Bavaria or the cultural history of East German states, Germany's regions offer something for everyone.

Contents
  1. Baden-Württemberg
  2. Bavaria (Freistaat Bayern)
  3. Berlin
  4. Brandenburg
  5. Bremen (Freie Hansestadt Bremen)
  6. Hamburg (Freie und Hansestadt Hamburg)
  7. Hesse (Hessen)
  8. Lower Saxony (Niedersachsen)
  9. Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania (Mecklenburg-Vorpommern)
  10. North Rhine-Westphalia (Nordrhein-Westfalen)
  11. Rhineland-Palatinate (Rheinland-Pfalz)
  12. Saarland
  13. Saxony (Freistaat Sachsen)
  14. Saxony-Anhalt (Sachsen-Anhalt)
  15. Schleswig-Holstein
  16. Thuringia (Freistaat Thüringen)

1. Baden-Württemberg

This state has a thriving automotive industry, home to Mercedes-Benz and Porsche. The beautiful Black Forest can also be found here, as well as the historic university city of Heidelberg.

2. Bavaria (Freistaat Bayern)

The largest state by surface area, Bavaria is a free state with a strong cultural identity. Famous for Oktoberfest, alpine scenery and Neuschwanstein Castle (a major inspiration to Walt Disney), it's one of Germany's most visited regions.

3. Berlin

Germany's capital is also a city-state. This vibrant metropolis carries immense cultural and political significance in modern Germany.

4. Brandenburg

West of Berlin, Brandenburg is a quieter state with lakes and forests. It's a great spot for those who want to escape the hustle of the city and enjoy the natural beauty of eastern Germany.

5. Bremen (Freie Hansestadt Bremen)

This free state is the smallest in Germany. Comprising the cities of Bremen and Bremerhaven, it has a rich maritime history as part of the medieval Hanseatic League.

6. Hamburg (Freie und Hansestadt Hamburg)

Hamburg is a bustling port city and cultural hub. Its iconic Elbphilharmonie concert hall and historic Speicherstadt warehouse district draw visitors from around the world.

7. Hesse (Hessen)

Located in central Germany, Hesse is home to Frankfurt, a major financial hub. The state has picturesque, half-timbered towns and rolling countryside.

8. Lower Saxony (Niedersachsen)

Lower Saxony is Germany's second-largest state by area. It has diverse landscapes, from heathlands to cities like Hanover.

9. Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania (Mecklenburg-Vorpommern)

This northern state is famous for its coastline along the Baltic Sea and its charming seaside resorts. It's a favorite summer destination for Germans seeking sandy beaches and fresh sea air.

10. North Rhine-Westphalia (Nordrhein-Westfalen)

The most populous state, North Rhine-Westphalia — or simply North Rhine — is an economic powerhouse. It's home to major cities like Cologne, Düsseldorf and Dortmund, as well as vibrant cultural scenes and historic landmarks.

11. Rhineland-Palatinate (Rheinland-Pfalz)

Known for its wine production, this western state boasts picturesque river valleys, medieval castles and vineyards. It's home to the scenic Rhine Gorge, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

12. Saarland

A small state on the French border, Saarland has a unique cultural identity influenced by both German and French traditions.

13. Saxony (Freistaat Sachsen)

Located in eastern Germany, Saxony is another free state with a rich cultural and historical heritage. Its capital, Dresden, has stunning architecture.

14. Saxony-Anhalt (Sachsen-Anhalt)

This state is home to numerous UNESCO World Heritage Sites, including the Bauhaus architecture of Dessau and the Luther memorials in Wittenberg, where the Reformation began.

15. Schleswig-Holstein

Situated between the North and Baltic seas, Schleswig-Holstein has a well-known maritime culture and charming coastal towns. Its location makes it a gateway to Scandinavia.

16. Thuringia (Freistaat Thüringen)

Another free state, Thuringia is the "green heart of Germany" due to its extensive forests. It's also the birthplace of Johann Sebastian Bach and home to the Wartburg Castle.

