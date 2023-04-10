Sorcery, Sex and Murder: The Parisian 'Affair of the Poisons' Had It All

" " After the Marquise was tortured and implicated others in the Parisian underworld, the police uncovered another plot to poison King Louis XIV. Wikimedia

Soon after the Marquise affair, the commander of the Paris police, Gabriel Nicolas de la Reynie, learned of an unrelated plot to poison King Louis XIV. La Reynie ordered his officers to leave no stone unturned in their investigation of Paris' "criminal magical underworld," as Mollenauer puts it.

There were indeed plenty of fortunetellers, magicians and self-proclaimed sorceresses plying their services in 17th-century Paris. Mollenauer says that these occult practitioners were "generalists," meaning they dabbled in everything from treating toothaches to locating hidden treasures.

If a woman went to the local sorceress complaining of a cruel and violent husband, she might go home with a few secret prayers to recite at mass. But if the prayers didn't work, says Mollenauer, the wife might return to the sorceress for something stronger, something that would make the "husband problem" go away for good.

Beginning with the Marquise case, rumors swirled around Paris that alchemists and witches had procured the ingredients for an odorless, tasteless, truly undetectable poison. They said it was extracted from toad venom and went by the name "succession powder," because it could quietly kill off your rivals for a handsome inheritance.

When La Reynie's men stormed the magic shops and alchemists, they confiscated vials of suspicious powders, bubbling cauldrons and foul ingredients for black magic including "blobs of hanged-man's fat, nail clippings, bone splinters, specimens of human blood, excrement, urine, [and] semen," according to one historian.

A Witch Hunt a Decade Before Salem

" " The most high-profile woman captured in the Affair of the Poisons was Catherine Deshayes Monvoisin, aka "La Voisin." Wikimedia

One of La Reynie's first arrests was a fortuneteller named Magdalene de la Grange, who was accused of faking a marriage to a wealthy Parisian lawyer and then poisoning him for his money. De la Grange was hanged and La Reynie was convinced that even more murderous "witches" were operating in Paris.

The next big arrest, says Mollenauer, was Marie Bosse, a well-connected fortuneteller who drunkenly boasted at a dinner party of getting rich from selling poison to plotting aristocrats. A shocked lawyer in attendance left an anonymous "denunciation" at the local church and "La Bosse," as she was known, was arrested and condemned to burn at the stake.

But the most high-profile conjurer captured in the Affair of the Poisons was Catherine Deshayes Monvoisin, aka "La Voisin." A talented sorceress and devout Christian, La Voisin's services were said to be in high demand, making her a rich "witch" indeed. Among her stronger "cures," La Voisin dealt in chemically induced abortions, poisons and love potions.

"I don't necessarily believe there was a plot to poison the king, but I am convinced there was a plot to slip him a lot of pretty disgusting love potions," says Mollenauer. "These were made out of things like iron filings, the blood of sacrificed infants (allegedly), and Spanish fly, which is an aphrodisiac."

Under torture, La Voisin gave up the names of dozens of fellow fortunetellers, magicians and sorceresses working in Paris, who in turn dropped the names of their clients, some with close ties to the crown, including the king's brother, Philip of Orleans.