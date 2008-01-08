Culture
How Prohibition Worked

by Alia Hoyt

The Effects of Prohibition

An illegal still, circa 1931
Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

As we mentioned, Prohibition created a vast illegal market for the production, trafficking and sale of alcohol. In turn, the economy took a major hit, thanks to lost tax revenue and legal jobs.

Prohibition nearly ruined the country's brewing industry. Anheuser-Busch survived Prohibition by turning to other products, such as ice cream, root beer, malt extract and corn syrup. The city of St. Louis boasted 22 breweries before Prohibition, and a mere nine reopened after it ended.

The start of the Great Depression (1929-1939) caused a huge change in American opinion about Prohibition. Economic issues crippled the country, and it just didn't make sense to those suffering that the country couldn't profit from the legal taxation of alcohol. After all, the gangsters and bootleggers certainly seemed to benefit.

Prohibition also produced some interesting statistics concerning the health of Americans.

  • Deaths caused by cirrhosis of the liver in men dropped to 10.7 men per 100,000 from 29.5 men per 100,000 from 1911 to 1929.
  • On the other hand, adulterated or contaminated liquor contributed to more than 50,000 deaths and many cases of blindness and paralysis. It's pretty safe to say this wouldn't have happened in a country where liquor production was monitored and regulated.
  • Alcohol consumption during Prohibition declined between 30 and 50 percent.
  • Conversely, by the end of the 1920s there were more alcoholics and illegal drinking establishments than before Prohibition.
Prohibition in Hollywood

Al Capone died in 1947, but the gangster legend lives on in scores of movies, books and TV shows. "Little Caesar" was an immensely popular film about 1920s gangsters that helped spawn a heap of others. Following the movie's release in 1930, more than 50 others were put out in the next year alone. True and fictional stories from that time have yielded many other incredibly popular films, like "The Godfather," "Scarface" and "Public Enemy." And country bootleggers are often depicted as folk heroes — think "The Dukes of Hazzard."

Roaring '20s style, immortalized in F. Scott Fitzgerald's "The Great Gatsby," also has its place in TV and movie history. Hard-partying flappers — and their short hair, fringed dresses and hip flasks — are still glamorized today.

