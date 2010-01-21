American Flag Pictures

Schoolchildren pledge allegiance to the flag in the 1950s. In 2005, a high school junior challenged a 1942 Florida law that students must rise and recite the pledge at school; children could be excused from this exercise by presenting a note from their parents. In the 2005 case, presented to the U.S. Supreme Court as Frazier v. Smith, students' First Amendment rights to refuse to say the pledge were called into question. By October 2009, however, the Supreme Court had declined to take on the case.