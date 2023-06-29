What's the Meaning of the 'Don't Tread on Me' Flag?

" " Thousands of supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump wave flags (including the Gadsden flag) and march through the streets of Washington, D.C. as they make their way to the Capitol Building on Jan. 6, 2021. They later stormed a session of Congress protesting Joe Biden's presidential election win. JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images

The Gadsden flag wasn't the only flag flown during the Revolution. Interestingly, there was also a flag called the First Navy Jack that showed an outstretched rattlesnake on a field of 13 red and white stripes with the words "Don't Tread on Me."

All these alternate flags were shelved after the Stars and Stripes became the official national flag in 1777. However, during the Civil War, Southern Confederates flew the Gadsden flag alongside the Stars and Bars.

Popular interest in historical flags was re-ignited around the Bicentennial in 1976. To celebrate the 200th anniversary of the Revolution, the United States Navy flew the First Navy Jack from its vessels and the phrase "Don't Tread on Me" re-entered the national vocabulary.

Around the same time, the Gadsden flag was also gaining popularity among the burgeoning Libertarian movement of the 1970s (the Libertarian Party was founded in 1971).

But 2010 was the year that the Gadsden flag really made its comeback. The Tea Party was a grassroots political movement that fashioned itself as modern-day Sons of Liberty. The enemy in 2010 wasn't an oppressive foreign king but the United States' own "big government" spending and over-taxation. The Tea Party adopted the Gadsden flag as its own and their influence trickled up to Congress.

In 2010, Tea Party loyalists in the House unfurled a "Don't Tread on Me" flag from a balcony of the Capitol to protest President Barack Obama's signature health care legislation.

"When the Tea Party started using Revolutionary War flags, I kind of chuckled under my breath, 'This is interesting,'" says Hartvigsen. "The problem is that it's been carried to such extremes."

Hartvigsen has watched with dismay as the Gadsden flag and other historical flags have been appropriated by increasingly radical groups. The low point for Hartvigsen was Jan. 6, 2021, when historical and contemporary American flags were even used as weapons to beat Capitol police officers.

Personally, Hartvigsen made the difficult decision to stop flying historical flags for fear of being associated with these "splinter groups," as he calls them. He says that he's not alone.

"The tragic irony is that the Gadsden flag, like so many Revolutionary War symbols, represents unity, going back to Franklin's 'Join, or Die' cartoon," says Hartvigsen. "The real meaning of this flag is unity and coming together for a purpose."

" " A woman wears a flag reading "Don't Tread on Me" with a snake in the shape of a uterus during an abortion-rights protest at the Massachusetts State House in Boston, May 3, 2022. Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

The ambiguity of the "Don't Tread on Me" flag can be seen in the fact that the flag has at times shown up at abortion-rights marches and at vigils after the shootings at the Pulse gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida, as well as at right-wing rallies and Tea Party events.

There are at least a dozen states that offer a specialty license plate emblazoned with the Gadsden flag. Indeed, Kansas approved its "Don't Tread on Me" plate just weeks after the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Now That's Interesting In 2014, an African American postal worker filed a complaint of racial discrimination with the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) against a co-worker who repeatedly wore to work a cap sporting a flag with a coiled rattlesnake and the slogan "Don't Tread on Me." The Postal Service dismissed the complaint for "failure to state a cognizable claim of discrimination." However, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) reversed the dismissal and ordered the USPS to investigate. The EEOC said that while the Gadsden flag originated in a non-racial context, it has since been "interpreted to convey racially-tinged messages in some contexts" and therefore the complaint met the legal standard to be investigated by the USPS rather than to be dismissed.

FAQs Is the Gadsden flag only associated with right-wing America? No, the Gadsden flag has been used by various groups and movements, some of which include the Tea Party and Libertarian movement. What is the significance of the rattlesnake on the Gadsden flag? The rattlesnake symbolizes unity and defiance against oppressive rule, as seen in Benjamin Franklin's writings.