Meet Florence Kelley: Labor Reformer, Abolitionist and Co-founder of the NAACP

Florence Kelley was born in 1859 Philadelphia to a wealthy Quaker family — her father, William Darrah "Pig Iron" Kelley, was a judge, a founder of the Republican Party, longtime member of the House of Representatives, a staunch abolitionist and a friend of Abraham Lincoln. He was raised in poverty — his widowed mother ran a boarding house in Philadelphia — and he was taken out of school and sent to work at a very young age to help his family make ends meet. His interest in child labor issues stemmed from working long hours as a child — child laborers in those days spent their shifts chewing green tea leaves to stay awake.

" " William Darrah "Pig Iron" Kelley, so named because he represented the iron and steel districts of Pennsylvania in Congress. Wikimedia Commons

William's daughter, on the other hand, was born into wealth and privilege, but that doesn't mean he spared her the gory details of his childhood drudgery. From her father, Florence — called "Florie" by her family — learned about child labor issues and women's suffrage and the importance of emancipation and the abolition of slavery in the U.S., as well as Black voting rights. She watched as her father worked in his capacity as a congressman to ban slavery with the 13th Amendment and as he participated in writing the 15th Amendment, which granted African American men the right to vote. During her childhood, he was physically attacked on several occasions — once he was stabbed in a fancy hotel by a fellow congressman who didn't like his outspoken anti-slavery stance. Another time, as he was giving a speech about Reconstruction in Mobile, Alabama, members of the Ku Klux Klan opened fire at the stage, missing Kelley, but killing two and wounding dozens of others.

Florence loved her father's principles and fiery spirit, and in the midst of excruciating family tragedy — all five of her sisters died before the age of six — he educated her in his worldview. He began teaching her about inhumane child labor practices and, by the age of 7, she had become an insatiable connoisseur of history and statistics, had toured steel mills and glass factories and attended political rallies.

"Florence Kelley had everything going for her, including an elite family background deeply embedded in radical social movements," says Kathryn Kish Sklar, author of "Florence Kelley and the Nation's Work" and co-editor of "The Selected Letters of Florence Kelley, 1869-1932."

"Her father's 30 years in the U.S. House of Representatives gave her an insider's understanding of how political structures worked. She caught the women's movement rising with its third generation — women's movements had been cycling every 30 years since 1800. She was a socialist, which gave her a clear understanding of the way exploitation worked with wage-earners: They were paid less than the value they created, which enriched employers and impoverished wage-earners."